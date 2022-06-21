Big footballers for Europe wey dey free for transfers market

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Some of big footballers for Europe still neva get new club even though dem don announce say dem no go renew dia contract wia dia current side afta e expire.

Paul Pogba go return to Juventus? Wetin life afta Real Madrid dey like for Gareth Bale? And where Christian Eriksen dey go next?

BBC torchlight some big names wey dey prepare to find new employers for di new season, as at June 21, 2022.

Spurs plan to rival Arsenal in bid for Jesus 20th June 2022

Gareth Bale

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, E say im family and fitness for di World Cup go be im main priorities to decide wia im go play

Current club: Real Madrid

Who e dey linked wit: DC United, Cardiff City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale departure from Real Madrid dey come afta nine years and wia im win many trophies for di Spanish capital, e win five Champions League titles and La Liga three times.

Di Wales forward, wey be 32 years, bin join di Spanish champions for September 2013 for a world record fee then of ova £80m.

Im don already tok say im family and fitness for di World Cup go be im main priorities wen im decide wia im go play next season.

Paul Pogba

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Paul Pogba last appearance for Manchester United na for dia 4-0 defeat for Liverpool

Current club: Manchester United

Who e dey linked wit: Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Manchester City.

Paul Pogba go leave Manchester United dis summer afta six years for im second spell for di club.

Di midfielder win EFL Cup and Europa League within a year of im return to United for a world record transfer fee of £89m from Juventus for 2016.

While di 29-year-old help France win di World Cup for 2018, na small flashes of im fine passing range and powerful forward running im show for United, instead e turn defensive liability and annoy supporters wit many pipo bin dey complain say na lack of effort.

For one documentary wey cover Pogba private life e claim say improved United £300,00 per-week na "nothing" e suggest say whoever sign am go need to hold im side well-well.

Christian Eriksen

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Eriksen get 115 caps for Denmark - only Peter Schmeichel, Dennis Rommedahl and Simon Kjaer get more

Current club: Brentford

Who e dey linked wit: Brentford, Tottenham, Manchester United

Christian Eriksen suppose dey half way to a four-and-a-half year contract wit Inter Milan.

But, di 30-year-old bin get cardiac arrest wen im bin dey play for Euro 2020 last June for Denmark, dat incident change im career, e return to football afta e fit Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

After dat issue Inter release Eriksen - because di ICD device no dey permitted for Serie A – e move to Brentford on a six-month deal where im quality shine through as he help di team secure their Premier League status.

Di Bees dey keen to keep di former Ajax playmaker but di koko na na whether e go stay for London or head elsewhere dis one wey di likes of Manchester United dey torchlight am?

Jesse Lingard

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jesse Lingard start just two Premier League games last term

Current club: Manchester United

Who e dey linked wit: West Ham United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Roma, AC Milan

Jesse Lingard dey leave Manchester United afta e come from dia academy and spending two decades wit di club.

Wit United surprisingly decide to keep di England midfielder last summer, di 29-year-old endure a difficult 2021-22 campaign and dem use am small-small utilised sparingly.

Before dat successful loan switch to West Ham for early 2021 to serve as a reminder of im qualities and finding a new club where im dey guaranteed playing time for a World Cup year fit entice am.

Ousmane Dembele

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, On im day Ousmane Dembele na one of di most exciting forwards in world football

Current club: Barcelona

Who e dey linked wit: Chelsea, PSG

Things neva really go according to plan for Ousmane Dembele since e join Barcelona in one of si most expensive deals of all time from Borussia Dortmund for 2017.

Still only 25, injuries don affect di France forward development meaning say e don only show glimpses of im rich talent. When e dey form im pace, trickery and ability to run opposition defences ragged fit make di Nou Camp fans to love am.

Although dem dey link am with a move away, club president Joan Laporta and head coach Xaxi dey b hopeful say dem fit persuade am to stay.

Edinson Cavani

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Current club: Manchester United

Who e dey linked wit: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Edinson Cavani two years for Manchester United dey mixed.

Di 35-year-old Uruguay forward, wey arrive on a free transfer from PSG for October 2020, bin start brightly wit17 goals in all competitions for im first season.

But as Cristiano Ronaldo arrive and endless list of injuries see am struggle last term.

His personality and experience still dey valuable for prospective suitors.

Fernandinho

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Current club: Manchester City

Who e dey linked wit: Botafogo, Flamengo, Corinthians, Athletico Paranaense

Fernandinho, wey be 37 years, make 19 Premier League appearance as e help Manchester City to dia fourth title in five seasons.

Di Brazil international don already express a desire to move back to im homeland when im leave City, where im win five top-flight titles, six EFL Cups and FA Cup.

Luis Suarez

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Who e dey linked wit: Juventus, Aston Villa, Sevilla, Inter Miami

At 35, Luis Suarez na another wey dey veteran category, wit im departure from di Wanda Metropolitano, last season e score 13 goals in all competitions.

Di Uruguay international fit no dey as dynamic as im bin dey wen im young years but immovement around goal fit tempt several clubs to offer am a short-term offer.

Isco

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Isco no get starting shirt under manager Carlo Ancelotti for Real Madrid

Current club: Real Madrid

Who e dey linked wit: Sevilla, Arsenal, Tottenham

Isco go pack im bags from Bernabeu dis summer as a five-time Champions League winner and three-time La Liga champion.

Im still dey di prime of im career, di 30-year-old playmaker go look to rediscover im mojo afta falling out of favour at Madrid and lose im spot for Spain squad.

Angel di Maria