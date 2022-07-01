Nigerian Senator bag 7 years prison sentence for fraud - EFCC

12 minutes wey don pass

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi on Friday get seven years prison sentence for fraud.

Court of Appeal na im jail di serving Nigerian senator, according to di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC].

Senator Nwaoboshi dey represent Delta North Senatorial District for di National Assembly.

Di Lagos Division of di Court of Appeal find di lawmaker guilty for charges of fraud and money laundering.

EFCC, Nigeria anti-corruption police, na im bin prosecute di matter on behalf of goment.

Di court also order say make im two companies, Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd dey closed in line wit di provisions of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021.