ASUU Strike update today: Nigeria university lecturers strikes since 2009

ASUU - Nigeria public university lecturers strikes since 2009

one hour wey don pass

Labour unions across Nigeria join nationwide protest on Tuesday to protest di five-month long ASUU Strike.

Nigeria Labour Congress dey frown for di closure of public universities in di kontri sake of say goment and di lecturers disagreement on dia welfare.

Strikes by Nigeria public university lecturers dey common.

Dis latest strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities start on February 14.

One strike wey ASUU bin do for 2020 bin last nine months.

Di NLC say dem sef go follow go three day warning strike afta di Tuesday and Wednesday protest to stand with di striking lecturers.

Dem further add say, dem fit push di warning strike to become indefinite strike, if federal goment no solve di kwanta with di university unions and get di schools to open back.

ASUU Strike Nigeria timeline from 2009 to 2022

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, bin begin strike on February 14 2022 to demand for beta condition of service wey dem agree for 2009 agreement.

NLC protest on ASUU strike, nationwide protests wey shake Nigeria 4 hours wey don pass

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin go on on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

Afta dem sign anoda MOU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

Wetin we call dis foto, During dis strike period ASUU and federal goment don siddon plenti times but no make any beta progress

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike

Four months strike sake of 2007 agreement wey goment no meet wey involve demand for increase of budgetary allocation to education in Nigeria.

ASUU reply Buhari order to call off strike 13th July 2022

ASUU strike - Wetin be dia demands

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productvity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni

"I yarn wit ASUU and NITDA to kontinu the test and see weda dem fit address di lapses and arrive for 100% because na wetin NITDA insists on.

“Dem say dem no go accept 99.9% of vulnerability and integrity test and dat dem no fit take dat kain risk sake of say dem fit hack di payment system"

“ASUU for y now don call off strike becos na wetin dey law took" Ngige explain