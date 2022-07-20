Why 'changes' to grave of late Ghana President Atta Mills dey cause fight 10 years after he die

De final resting place of de late John Evans Atta Mills dey cause new controversy for Ghana.

Family of de late Ghanain leader bore say Coastal Development Authority den another NGO, Atta Mills Institute dey make changes to en final en grave without notice to de family.

De family express dia disappointment to de media, dem talk say dis dey go against custom.

Dis recent changes to de grave of de late president according to Koku Anyidoho, who dey lead Atta Mills Institute be part of preparations for 10th anniversary memorial of en death.

But de family of late President John Evans Atta Mills vex.

“Dis be insult to de family”

“E no be proper to allow de NGO to make changes to grave without consulting de family" brother of de late President Samuel Atta Mills talk.

“Why say you go touch de body without informing de family head? Under whose authority?” he ask.

“Why day dem always dey want make we go through grief, do they want us to always go through grief? Dis be former president, why say govment go allow dis to happen.

According to de family of de late president, “dis be insult to de family and de nation.”

Why NGO dey make changes to late president grave

According to founder of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, dem dey make changes to de grave from wood covering to granite stone.

After de family raise objection to de recent development, he argue say all he den de NGO dey do be say dem dey uplift de final resting place of late president John Evans Atta Mills to a befitting level.

He explain say on Sunday, July 24, 2022 dem go hold event to commemorate ten years of en passing, sake of that dem dey make some changes.

He however deny claims say dem touch de body of de late president.

“Who touch de body” he talk when Accra based Joy FM put de question of touching de remains of late president Atta Mills to him.

Who be Koku Anyidoho, man behind de changes to de grave?

Koku Anyidoho be Ghanaian politician wey work as Head of Communications under late President John Evans Atta Mills from 2009 to 2012.

He also serve as deputy general secretary of de National Democratic Congress from 2014 to 2018.

Koku Anyidoho fall out with en party in recent times over various issues, he dey identify more as founder of Attah Mills Institute now.

En NGO dey behind de recent changes dem dey make to de grave of de late former president of Ghana.

Despite en good relationship with de late Mills, Koku Anyidoho no dey on very good terms with family of en former boss.

Sake of dis, family of Atta Mills no dey recognize de Atta Mills Institute wey Koku Anyidoho create to honor de legacy of de late president of Ghana.

Who be late President John Evans Atta Mills

John Evans Atta Mills die in 2012 while he still dey in power as President of Ghana.

He die at age 68 few after he fall sick in de Ghanaian capital, Accra.

E no clear what kill am but prior to en death, concerns emerge about how de president dey struggle with throat cancer.

He serve as Vice President to military ruler, Jerry John Rawlings from 1997 to 2000 before he become President in 2009.

He defeat current leader, Nana Akufo-Addo in de December 2008 general elections with peace as en campaign message.

He lost de 2000 and 2004 elections before finally becoming president of Ghana.

Before becoming president, Atta Mills work as academic. He graduate from University of Ghana in 1967, continue go London School of Economics School and finally securing en PhD for School of Oriental and African Studies.