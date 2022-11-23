Events and activities Davido don cancel dis November

23 November 2022

N﻿igerian superstar music artiste, David Adeleke aka, Davido don cancel many public appearances since di tragic death of im son, Ifeanyi.

A﻿s at now, di 'Stand Strong' singer neva comot for social media since di beginning of November. Pipo neva see am for public.

O﻿n im 30th birthday wey be significant age, Davido remian silent and unseen.

F﻿ans bin reveal how much dem miss am as e turn 30 years old on di 21st of November.

D﻿avido special November

B﻿efore in lose im son, Davido bin reveal for Twitter say "November na month of blessings and change".

N﻿a month wey im hit 30 years of age and im bin don plan better birthday for im sef.

E﻿ also announce oda tins wey im bin dey plan for di month.

As tins be now, e don reach three things wey Davido don postpone.

A﻿re We African Yet (A.W.A.Y) Festival

D﻿i festival wey suppose happun on on di 18th of November for Atlanta, Georgia.

D﻿i show suppose feature Kizz Daniel, Oxlade, Adekunle Gold, Victony among plenti odas.

O﻿n di 9th of November, di festival organisers announce say dem dey move di show by one year sake of say, "e dey necessary for Davido to spend time with im family and loved ones".

P﻿uma x Davido Collabo

D﻿avido bin sign as di PUMA ambassador for December 2021 and tori be say e be Nigeria first ever global ambassador.

S﻿ince October, Davido don dey tease pipo with wetin e bin dey plan with Puma.

H﻿oweva, di sportwear brand announce say dem go postpone di launch of dia collabo till next year.

According to dia statement, e mean say any pre-order fit dey fulfilled next year, or di pipo wey wan collect dia money go fit collect back.

D﻿avido Turn 30

F﻿ans no hear pim from Davido on di 21st of November wen di FEM musician enta di third decade of im life.

E﻿ bin dey plan to mark am big according to tori.

D﻿is na even as some pipo bin dey expect am to kontinu di tradition e bin start dis time last year.

F﻿or 2021, e bin ask im fellow celeb friends to send am money to clear market - e gada about N200m and carry di whole money plus im own 50m give orphanages dem.

Despite im silence p﻿lenti pipo comot to wish am happy birthday including Nigeria former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and im first daughter, Imade Adeleke among odas.

D﻿avido Uncle Inauguration

Less than a week to di inauguration of Ademola Adeleke as di govnor of Osun State, e neva clear weda Davido go show face or perform for im inauguration.

E﻿ bin play very active role of im uncle campaign wey include attending rallies, and also become very vocal for im ucle on social media.

M﻿any pipo see am as im launch to di political space.