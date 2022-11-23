Man shoot 10 pipo die den kill im sef for Walmart store

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

one hour wey don pass

One gunman don kill up to 10 pipo for Walmart supermarket for Chesapeake American State of Virginia, according to police.

Di man wey dem tink say na di store manager bin start to dey shoot pipo before im point imself di gun - now e don die.

D﻿i city of Chesapeake tweet say, "police confam active shooter wit fatalities for di Walmart".

Details neva plenti but one police officer tok say not less than 10 pipo don die and plenti more wunjure, but dem neva get motive.

Y﻿et anoda shooting

Police tell tori pipo say di attack bin happun at 22:12 local time (03:12 GMT).

Pictures for social media show say police don full di area.

T﻿ok-tok pesin, Leo Kosinski say dem believe say di shooting happun inside di store and di shooter act alone.

Dis one happun two days afta gunman kill five pipo and injure 25 more for Colorado. Police arrest di suspect.

For di latest incident Walmart say dem dey "shocked for dis tragic event" and say dem dey "work closely with law enforcement".

A﻿fta di incident, video appear online be like e show eyewitness, wey dey wear Walmart uniform, dey tok wetin happun.

E﻿ say e just comot staff room, wen a manager enter and start dey shoot up and down.

"﻿Sadly we bin lose a few of our associates", na so di man tok even though e tok say e no know how many of di co workers dem shoot.

One woman wey dem call Joetta Jeffery tell CNN say her mama bin dey inside building wen di shooting start and bin manage to send text message.

M﻿s Jeffrey say her mama bin no get physical wound but she dey in shock.

Mark Warner, wey be Democratic senator for di state of Virginia tweet say, e dey "sick by tori of anoda mass shooting".

Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas wey also be democrat say she dey "absolutely heartbroken".

She write for Twitter say, "I no go rest until we find di solution to end dis gun violence epidemic for our kontri".

Tuesday evening attack dey come just days afta one gunman open fire for one ga nightclub for Colorado and kill five pipo with 17 odas dey injured.