Cambridge Dictionary don expand dia definition of 'man' and 'woman'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

39 minutes wey don pass

Cambridge Dictionary don change di definition of “woman” and “man” to include transgender pipo.

Cambridge Dictionary na di latest dictionary to recently expand di definitions of wetin e mean to be “woman” and “man” to include transgender pipo.

Di dictionary expand di definition of “woman” to include any pesin wey “identify imsef as female.”

Di dictionary now say di word fit mean “adult wey dey live and identify as female though e fit be say e get different sex wen dem born am.”

So for example, if you wan use di word woman, you fit say, “Mary na woman wey dem assign male wen dem born” and “she bin be di first woman wey dem elect enta to national office.”

Di definition for “man” don also expand to include pipo wey bin get “different sex wen dem born dem.”

According to tori pipo Washington Post, One Cambridge Dictionary tok tok pesin say di editors “make dis addition definition for ‘woman’ on 27 of October,” but di change only just grab di attention of di Britain Telegraph newspaper wey first report di news.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

“Dem bin carefully study di pattern wey pipo dey take use di word woman and conclude say dis definition na di ones wey learners of English suppose dey aware of to support dia understanding of how to use di language,” Sophie White, tok-tok pesin wit Cambridge University Press and Assessment, tok as par di editors decision for statement wey e give tori pipo di Post.

For Cambridge dictionary for a long time, di definition of “woman,” na “adult female human being.”

Dis definition still dey dia and “e go remain unchanged,” White tok. But additional definition of di word don appear below.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

“We dey write our dictionaries for learners of English and e dey designed to help users understand English as we dey currently use am,” White tok.

She observe say dem dey compile di dictionaries by analysing more dan two billion words.

Di analysis of dis many words dey allow di Cambridge Dictionary “to see exactly how dem dey use di language,” White say.

Di additions for di Cambridge Dictionary follow amendments few years ago by Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam-Webster to expand dia definitions on “woman” and “female,” respectively.

For 2020, Oxford adjust di definition of “woman” afta e chop criticism for how e bin define di words and how dia synonyms dey offensive and “sexist,” di dictionary bin give definition of “woman” say e fit be “pesin wife, girlfriend, or female lover,” and not just man lover.

Dat same year, Merriam-Webster include supplementary definition for “woman” wey say woman mean “to get gender identity wey be di opposite of male.”