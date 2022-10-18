Wetin to do if flood enta your house for Nigeria

﻿Flood don destroy more dan 200,000 houses for Nigeria

3 hours wey don pass

Nigeria dey experience serious flooding wey don affect most states for di kontri.

Authorities say di flood don affect 29 out of di kontri 36 states.

Di number of pipo wey don die so far don rise to at least 600.

Di minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk give share di latest update, as she add say more dan 200,000 houses dey destroyed and farmlands don go.

Dis year flooding na di worst in a decade. She call di disaster ‘’overwhelming’’.

She add say di kontri ‘’no dey safe yet’’ bicos more flood dey expected in coming weeks.

Nigeria meteorological agency (NiMET) don hala say di flood fit kontinu till di end of November

Dem say na heavy rain plus emergency release of excess water from dams dey cause di situation.

A﻿s di mata dey happen, many pipo dey see say dia home go dey blocked by water and dem no even fit pack any of dia belongings.

If flood affect your house or your community wetin you go do?

Dis na important tins you gats to sabi.

Wetin to do if flood enta your house or community

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

If your house or community dey flooded di first tin to do na to call your state emergency services.

Tok-tok pesin for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Manzo Ezekiel tell BBC Pidgin say if you no get your state emergency service number, you fit call NEMA thru dia emergency number.

Di emergency number na 0800 call NEMA, see di full number (0800 2255 6362).

Wen you call di number for sombodi go assist you to get help.

What if flood damage my house?

‘’Goment fit support to repair houses wey flood damage.’’ Ezekiel tok

Oga Ezekiel say goment support go only happun afta careful assessment.

Na based on di outcome of dia assessment dem fit decide to give support to victims to help dem bounce back.

But e say di responsibility of recovering from disaster entirely no rest on goment alone.

E follow say na why dem dey encourage pipo to get Insurance cover.