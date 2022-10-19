H﻿ow di Nigeria Startup Act President Buhari just sign go benefit youths

P﻿resident Buhari sign di Startup Bill into law

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don sign di Nigeria Start-up Bill into law on Wednesday for di State House, Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Di assent dey come nearly three months afta di National Assembly and House of Representatives pass di Nigeria Startup Bill for di floor of di house.

Di bill now don become Nigeria Start-Up Act, (NSA) 2022.

Di Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami wey announce di development say di start-up bill wey di lawmakers pass on July 20, 2022 na di executive bill.

E explain say di Nigeria startup bill na idea wey di Office of di Chief of Staff and di Office of di Communication and Digital Economy gada come up wit and di aim na to create enabling environment for tech-based startups for Nigeria.

Pantami add say di law get plenty benefits for di kontri economy, and go help young start-ups to identify and express dia business challenges much easier.

Di NSA go also lay out rules and systems on how startups and governmental and regulatory bodies go collabo in order to advance di kontri growing tech ecosystem.

Based on di provision of di law, di federal goment dey plan to arrange N10bn fund for start-ups for di kontri.

Wetin to know about di Nigeria Start-up Act

Di Nigeria startup Act (NSA) now get provisions for tax breaks for new startups.

Di act also provide tax incentives for foreign service providers. E also delineates requirements for registrations and licencing or labelling of startups.

Before e become law, di objective of di bill na to provide for di establishment, development and operation of statups for di kontri via incentives like tax breaks, goment loans and credit guarantee scheme.

Foster di development and growth of technology-related talent plus position Nigeria startup ecosystem as di leading digital technology hub for Africa.

Wit dis new Act, Nigeria tech ecosystem suppose see improved enabling environment in di near future.

