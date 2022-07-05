Ghana teachers strike update: Education Service tell ‘Parents to remain calm’

‘Parents remain calm’ as Ghana teachers strike - Education Service tok

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Up to 1000 pre-tertiary pre-tertiary dey affected by dis teachers strike.

25 minutes wey don pass

Ghana Education Service dey appeal to parents across de country to remain calm after pre-tertiary teacher unions declare nationwide indefinite strike.

Dis be after de teachers lay down dia tools till further notice over govment failure to meet dia demands.

Inside statement wey de GES release, dem talk say “we dey advise parents to remain calm den be assured that management dey monitor de situation wey dem go advise on de way forward.”

According to GES PRO, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, dem invite de leadership of de four teacher unions for meeting to discuss de development and way forward.

Schools remain open despite strike

Despite de strike action, GES direct head of senior high schools to ensure de safety and wellbeing of all students in de schools.

Meanwhile, dem also direct over Regional and District Directors to keep basic schools open.

“Keep basic schools open den ensure safety of children who go report to school pending further directive from management of GES” GES talk in dia statement.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Education Service Wetin we call dis foto, GES Statement

Teachers dey demand 20% of basic salary

De strike action from four teacher unions, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and de Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT) dey demand 20% of dema basic salary be paid to them.

De teachers give govment up to June 30, 2022 to respond to dia calls for COLA.

But by de time of de deadline, govment fail to come through plus dia demands.

For de teacher unions, de 20 percent COLA dem dey ask for go cushion dia members in de face of de economic challenges Ghanaians dey face.

Early dis year, University teachers also embark on strike over poor salaries.

More Ghanaians dey agitate over de cost of living in de country, de call of de teachers dey come at a time wey Ghana govment go IMF for financial bailout.

Wia dis foto come from, Kwaku Asante Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana teachers declare strike on Monday 4 July, 2022

Why Ghana teachers dey ask for more money

Teachers for Ghana say de reason for laying down dia tools be sake of govment fail to meet dia demands by June 30, 2022 deadline.

Dem explain say de cost of living for Ghana dey up, inflation dey 27% by end of May.

Based on dis, make govment guve dem 20% of dia basic salary as Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) so say dis go reduce de pressure on dem.

Thomas Musah, General Secretary of GNAT say, “we no go fit bear de hardships, we dey reject de inequality of salaries in public services of dia country.”

“We dey tell de public of our intention to go on strike after we pass de June 30, 2022 deadline we give govment” he add.