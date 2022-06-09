Labour Party presidential candidate: Peter Obi vs Jude Ezenwafor

Labour Party presidential candidate situation update

Peter Obi na Labour Party authentic presidential candidate for 2023 election, Inec official don tok.

Di man wey Nigeria election office sabi as Labour Party leader don also speak on Peter Obi vs Jude Ezenwafor mata.

Dis na as tori wey dey go round say di party get three presidential candidates.

Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec), Nigeria election agency official clear di mata on Thursday.

Festus Okoye, Inec Commissioner in-charge of voter education na im tok am.

“Di pesin wey we know as Chairman of Labour party na Julius Abure.

"Na anybody wey oga Abure give us as di presidential candidate of di party we go accept.”

Okoye say on 30 May Labour Party do presidential primary for Asaba.

And dat political exercise hold under Abure leadership. E tok.

For di primary, di oda aspirants all step down for Peter Obi.

Dem include Prof Pat Utomi, Faduri Joseph and Olubusola Emmanuel-Tella.

How Peter Obi emerge Labour Party candidate 30th May 2022

E fit be say Labour party get some legal wahala wey dem neva address.

Na dis one make am look like say di party get factions.

Labour Party don dey since even before di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But dem dey silent until Peter Obi become dia presidential candidate.

Since e become di flagbearer oda factions of di party don go do dia primaries.

E come bring out candidates wey dey drag wit oga Obi.

Earlier, one businessman Sampson Uchenna say na im be di presidential candidate of Labour Party

On Wednesday, Calistus Okafor wey be chairman of anoda group di party do dia presidential primary.

Na from dia wia Chief Digar Ezenwafor be dia faction presidential candidate.

Pat Utomi react

Wetin Labour Party tok

Acting National Publicity Secretary of Labour party Abayomi Arabambi say;

'Anybody wey dey represent di party apart form Julius Abure na “criminal”.'

“Labour Party no get any factional candidate,” Arabambi tok.

Di party say di only presidential candidate dem get na Peter Obi.

Arabambi say, “Labour Party categorically say Samson Uchenna no be our our party presidential candidate.

“Im na aspirant of di Party wey withdraw im nomination to support Mr. Peter Obi, voluntarily.”

Julius Abure react to Peter Obi vs Jude Ezenwafor

Di man wey Nigeria election office sabi as Labour Party leader don also speak.

Julius Abure, Labour Party National Chairman explain say;

“Di Independent National Electoral Commission get list of verified signatures of all di national chairmen.

"And national secretaries of all di registered political parties for Nigeria.

“As (at) today, di commission no dey aware of any faction in di Labour Party.

“Di pesin wey im name dey di list of di Independent National Electoral Commission as di National Chairman of di Labour Party na one Julius Abure.

“Na dis one di commission recognize as di National Chairman of di Labour Party.

“Na di same Julius Abure wey make use of di provisions of Section 82 of di Electoral Act 2022 to give di Independent National Electoral Commission di statutory 21-day notice of dia intention to conduct congresses and primaries for di purposes of electing dia candidates at various levels.

“Now di same Julius Abure na im give di commission di notice say di Labour Party go conduct dia presidential primaries for Asaba.

"And di Independent National Electoral Commission send monitors to go monitor di presidential primaries of di Labour Party wey hold for Asaba.

“As of today, di Commission no get any information wey relate to di pesin wey dey claim say im be factional chairman,” im tok.

Nigeria workers union don tell dia members to support Peter Obi.

Nigeria Labour Congress declare Obi as Labour Party authentic candidate.

NLC declaration dey for statement wey di union national leader sign.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba say na di presidential primaries wey produce Peter Obi, INEC bin observe.

E therefore add say na di party chairman wey do dat primaries INEC recognise.

"E get only one Labour Party inside Nigeria and Comrade Peter Obi be our Presidential Candidate...."