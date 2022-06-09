See all di Nigeria presidential candidates for 2023 so far

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ Facebook

51 minutes wey don pass

All di political parties for Nigeria don finish dia primary elections as na Thursday 9 June 2022 di INEC deadline for completion of primaries and submission of presidential candidates go expire.

On Wednesday ruling All Progress Congress conclude dia own for Abuja wia Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerge as winner.

While main opposition People’s Democratic Party wey hold dia own last week announce Atiku Abubakar as dia flagbearer for di 2023 elections.

Oda parties like Labour, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Young Progressive Party and Africa Action Congress don all conclude dia conventions and announce dia presidential candidates.

Dis na di list of all di presidential candidates so far for Nigeria after di completion of party primaries.

Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Prince Malik emerge as di presidential candidate for Young Progressive Party after dia convention wey hold on Wednesday.

According to im profile on Wikipedia di Kogi state prince and son of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland na billionaire wey energy company Bicernegy and also founder of Formula One team Arrows A20.

For 2020 tori of im marriage to billionaire daughter Adama Indimi grab serious attention at di time.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP)

Wia dis foto come from, Musa Kwankwaso/ Facebook

Di New Nigeria Peoples Party hold dia own covention inside Moshood Abiola stadium for Abuja wia dem announce former Kano state govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso as dia flagbearer for next year presidential elections.

Di two term govnor also serve as senator after e leave office between 2015-2019 and not long ago serve as minister of defence under Olusegun Obasanjo presidency.

2023 go be di third time wey Kwankwaso go dey seek Nigeria’s highest office but di oda two attempts end for primaries.

Omoyele Sowore (AAC)

Wia dis foto come from, Omoyele Sowore/ Facebook

Di Africa Action Congress hold dia own convention since last month wia founder and publisher of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore emerge as dia presidential candidate.

Dis go be di second time wey Sowore go run for presidential election after also running in 2019.

Di publisher/activist bin chop arrest few years ago unto Revolution Now protest wey e bin wan organise across Nigeria.

Peter Obi (LP)

Former govnor of Anambra state for southeastern Nigeria Peter Obi na im become flagbearer when Labour Party hold dia convention for Asaba Delta state last month.

Former aspirant himself Professor Pat Utomi step down for Obi wia e also tok say Obi deserve to get chance to govern Nigeria.

Dis na di second time wey di two term govnor go dey ontop presidential ticket since e serve as running mate to Atiku Abubakar of di PDP for 2019 elections, na dia party come second.

Prince Adewole Adebayo (SDP)

Di Social Democratic Party announce Prince Adebayo as dia flagbearer after dia primary election wey hold on Wednesday for Abuja.

Di lawyer and founder of KAFTAN Television defeat di only female presidential aspirant for Nigeria Khadija Lamidi to emerge winner.

Di Prince say na di turn of Nigerian masses to lead di kontri and e go visit every corner to campaign to become next Nigerian president.

Kola Abiola ( PRP)

Wia dis foto come from, Kola Abiola

Eldest son of late business tycoon Moshood Abiola, Kola, na im win primaries wey Peoples Redemption Party hold for Abuja to emerge as dia presidential candidate for next year.

Kola just like im father dey into business and e defeat former MD of Bank of di North Falalu Bello to grab di presidential ticket on Sunday.

Dis no be di first time wey Kola go dabble into politics as e don happun before but di 59 year old go dey hope say e fit win dis time around.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC)

Wia dis foto come from, Bola Ahmed Tinubu / Twitter

For dia convention wey hold for Eagles Square inside Abuja All Progressive Congress announce former Lagos state govnor Asiwaju Tinubu as dia candidate for next year presidential elections.

Di two term govnor wey bin also serve as senator during di brief third republic for Nigeria.

Na im party dey currently in office so dat one make dem di party to beat.

Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

Wia dis foto come from, Atiku Abubakar

Former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerge winner for Peoples Democratic Party primaries wey hold last week for Abuja defeating likes of strong contender Nyeson Wike.

2023 go be di sixth time wey Atiku go seek to become Nigeria president after first showing interest for 1993 even though e no get im party ticket at di time.

Di Adamawa state born businessman contest general elections for 2007, 2011 and 2019 elections.