How to watch Coronation concert wey Tiwa Savage and odas go perform

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Katy Perry, Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Take That and odas go enta centre stage and perform for di Coronation concert wey go take place later today, Sunday 7th May.

Hugh Bonneville na im go host di concert, wey dem wan hold to celebrate di Coronation of King Charles.

Dis Sunday events dey come afta dem crown King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday.

Where di Concert go Take place?

Di coronation Concert go happun for di east terrace of Windsorfor Windsor Castle.

Last week, di BBC bin release artist mock-ups of how e go look like.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na artist mock-up pictured of di stage wey di concert go take place for east terrace of Windsor Castle

Di corporation tok say dem design di stage "with a unique vision to respond to e historic site and occasion".

About 20,000 members of di public na dem go attend di event.

How you fit watch di concert?

For around 20:00, BBC go broadcast di Coronation Concert live from Windsor castle on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Kirsty Young go anchor di live coverage for BBC TV and BBC iPlayer and Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo go dey backstage with di artists.

Meanwhile, Live TV coverage go first start by 12.30 with Coronation: The UK celebrates, dat na one 90-minute special on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC News wey go reflect gatherings and parties all around di kontri.

Who go Perform?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Richie and im partner Lisa Parigi meet King Charles for Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday

Aside Katy Perry, Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie and Take That, some oda big names wey go perform for di concert na Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli.

Odas wey also dey line up include members of di Royal Ballet, di Royal Opera, di Royal Shakespeare Company, di Royal College of Music and di Royal College of Art.

Di royal patronages go come togeda for di first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, wey take ova di starring role in "Doctor Who" later dis year, and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

Di concert go also feature pre-recorded video sketches from Top Gun star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones, wey go will recite little-known facts about di monarch.

Actor Hugh Bonneville, wey dey best known for appearing in Downton Abbey and di Paddington films. tok say e dey delighted to take part.

"In true British style, come rain or shine e go be a night to remember."

Strictly star Oti Mabuse, guitarist Steve Winwood, and honey enthusiast Winnie di Pooh go also appear, while Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor go deliver spoken word performance.

But report say some stars decline di invitation to perform for di coronation concert for logistical reasons.

Sir Elton John currently dey tour for Berlin, while Ed Sheeran dey play one gig for Texas on Saturday.

Also, report say Kylie Minogue turn down invitation to perform because of growing republican sentiment for her native Australia.