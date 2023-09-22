Why Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner dey sue her ex not long afta dem announce dia break-up

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bin don dey married for four years and dem get wo pikin

22 September 2023, 10:07 WAT New Informate 9 hours wey don pass

Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner don sue her former partner, singer Joe Jonas on to wia her pikin dem go dey as dem dey divorce.

She want make he return her pikin dem to dia "habitual house" for England.

Dis na part of di gbege wey don follow dia celebrity divorce wey dem announce earlier dis month afta four years of marriage.

Dem bin tok say di divorce bin dey "amicable".

But on Thursday, lawyers for 27-year-old Turner, file legal petition on top "wrongful detention" of dia pikin dem for New York.

Di 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer, wey be American wan get joint custody of dia two daughters, Willa wey dem born for 2020 and dia second pikin wey dem neva reveal her name publicly.

'Wrongful detention' of dia two pikin dem

According to Turner legal petition wey BBC don carry eye see, di couple bin don make England dia "permanent home" for April. Di documents tok say Jonas no tok true wen im claim for di divorce application say di pikin dem wey get dual citizenship don dey live for Florida for six months before im file am.

Turner and Jonas bin don gree say dia pikin dem go fit travel go America for August wia dia father dey tour, na wetin di petition tok. However, e suppose to be "temporary arrangement".

Di court filings continue say, na until last week wen di two come siddon to follow tok about dia separation and Turner tok di "agreed plan" for dia pikin dem to go back "home for England," na wen Jonas no gree to return dia passports so dem no go fit go UK.

Turner currently dey for New York with di two pikin dem.

To ansa di accuse, rep for Jonas tell CNN say di two of dem meeting on Sunday bin dey "cordial" and im bin tink say dem don "reach understanding wey go work togeda to setup beta co-parenting".

But di tok-tok pesin also add say, "di pikin dem na for America dem born dem, and na wia dem don spend most of dia lives. Dem be American citizens."

Dem add say Jonas wan make Turner "reconsider her harsh legal position make dem continue to waka for more constructive and private manner" and say "im only concern na di well being of im pikin dem."

Jonas also deny Turner tok for di court documents say na from media reports she find out about dia divorce, say she bin know before e hapun.

Who be Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Turner dey most popular for her role as Sansa Stark for Game of Thrones. She bin don also act for di X-Men feem franchise.

Earlier dis week, paparazzi catch Turner dey chop dinner with pop star Taylor Swift wey date Jonas for 2008. Na so online gossip blogs carry di mata enta gear two as di fotos of di two of dem as dem dey waka hand-in-hand go viral.

Joe Jonas na part of di Jonas Brothers with im two brothers, Kevin and Nick and dem recently release bangers wey include Sucker wey include dia wives for inside di music video. Dem bin originally get dia own Disney Channel series, along with two movies.