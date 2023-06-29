Wetin cause di violent protest for France wey don lead to arrest of 150 pipo

one hour wey don pass

Pipo don enta streets of France ova di past few days to protest di killing by police of one 17 year old boy wey dem dey call Nahel.

Di tori be say di teenager no gree stop for police wen dem bin stop am for traffic na why dem aim gun at am shoot wey make im motor to crash on Tuesday.

At first, police bin dey suggest say Nahel bin focus im motor on dem as if im wan jam dem but later video comot wey AFP don verify say no be wetin happun.

Di video show one policeman wey point im gun directly at di driver through im window and look like say im fire for point blank range.

AFP also report say pesin for di video say "dem go shoot you for head", but e no clear who tok am.

French President Emmanuel Macron sharparly hala against di shooting wey im call "unforgivable".

E tell tori pipo say, "we get teenager wey dem kill e dey unexplainable and unforgivable" before im come add say di case don dey refered to court and e dey hope say justice go come out on time.

But even wit im call for calm, kasala burst all through Paris and France on top dis police mata wey don so far lead to di arrest of ova 150 pipo.

Di kasala start for di Paris surburb of Nanterre wia Nahel bin dey from and bin dey directed for police domot.

AFP news agency say young pipo enta street as di sun set at around 10pm come dey burn cars and dustbin.

One pesin bin hala say, "dem dey move back! Make we go, boys, death to cops."

Anoda video wey dem post for social media overnight show young pipo as dem dey burn documents and chairs for one townhall for Lille.

Oda videos show as dem dey blow fireworks for di front of di building.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Interiior Minister say di kasal bin bust almost everywia for France

And di reason why di kasala dey burst no dey too long.

Reuters run tally of victims of French police shooting for traffic stops since 2017 na mostly black or Arab pipo.

Last year see di highest amount of police traffic stop killings as 13 pipo bin lose dia lives.

Nahel imself bin come from a French- Algerian family according to wetin neighbour tell Reuters.

Na just two weeks ago, police bin kill one 19 year old driver for di western France town of Angouleme say im allegedly hit officer for leg during traffic stop.

Rights group say di number of police shooting don rise since one 2017 law change increase di situations wey dem go allow officers dem to use dia weapons.

Meanwhile French goment tok-tok pesin Olivier Veran don call di riots wey dey happun for street "attack on our republic",

E say "no be di republic kill dis young man, or di police dey responsible for wetin happun. And na our republic wey guarantee say, if dem find dis pesin guilty e go dey punished".

Di officer wey dey accused say im kill Nahel don dey police custody for voluntary manslaughter. E say im bin shoot becos e bin feel say im life dey in danger.

Di Nanterre public prosecutor don tok on top wetin happun for di death of Nahel by police on Tuesday.

E start di tori say na two police men on top okada bin sight di BMW and bin wan stop am check sake of say e be like na pikin dey drive and di reckless driving but afta e no gree stop even for red light na im di police start to dey chase di motor.

Di prosecutor say chasing di driver bin endanger plenti pipo wit traffic violation and na wen di policemen order am to stop again and im no gree na wen dem shoot.

Nahel bin dey drive wit two oda pipo, one of which dem find later dat afternoon and dem still dey find di oda one.

Di goment lawyer further add say di policeman wey shoot Nahel say na to stop am from driving off and kontinu to put di lives of passers-by for danger.

Both im and di oda policeman say e fear dem as di care drive go and say dem bin dey close to di motr and dey fear say e go jam dem.

Autopsy show say Nahel bin die of single bullet wey enta from im arm enta im chest.

But di prosecutor general say e don decide say di weapon bin no dey lawfully used.