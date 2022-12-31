‘Na me leave work, dem no sack me’ - Kano Commissioner react to sack

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK

31 December 2022

Di former Commissioner for Religious Affairs for Kano State Northern Nigeria, Dr Muhammad Tahar Adam alias Father Impossible don react to im sack.

Di state govnor, Abdullahi Ganduje relieve am of im appointment for inside one statement wey di state Commissioner for Information & Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammed Garba issue on Saturday 31 December.

E tok inside di statement say di sack na wit immediate effect.

Oga Adam according to di statement dey accused of running di office like im personal business, e dey tok anyhow, e dey disloyal to di goment dey part of di reason why goment sach am.

However for inside one interview wit BBC Hausa, di former commissioner, Dr Muhammad Tahar say im leave work no be say dem sack am.

E say im bin send im letter of resignation to di Secretary of State on Friday 30 December and di Secretary accept and stamp am.

Although e no explain di reason why e leave di job for di letter.

Meanwhile di goment for inside statement on Saturday 31 December, tok say na sack dem sack am.

“Di sacking of di commissioner and member of di state executive council na sake of im unbecoming attitude as public servant wey dey hold sensitive office, plus im unguarded utterances.

“E dey run di affairs of im office as personal business as e even singlehandedly reduce working days for di staff of di ministry, dem no dey work Wednesdays and Fridays.

Di statement add say apart from operating without due consultation, Oga Adam also “no dey loyal to di goment.” Di statement read.

Meanwhile, di govnor don send di name of di nominee, Dr Nazifi Ishaq Biuschi wey go replace am go di state House of Assembly for screening and appointment as di new commissioner.

Oda times govnor Ganduje don sack commissioners

Dis no be di first time di Kano state govnor or any state govnor for Nigeria dey sack dia cabinet member.

Muaz Magaji - April 2020

Kano state govnor, Abdullahi Ganduje bin sack im Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muaz Magaji at di time over one controvesial comment e make on di death of President Muhammadu Buhari den Chief of Ataff, Abba Kyari.

E fire am sake of something e post on im Facebook page wey appear like say e dey ‘celebrate’ di passing of Oga Kyari.

Di sacked commissioner bin post say, “E dey very very important we put tins in perspective so dat we go fit save our system from punitive unconstitutional usurpers for di future!

“Democracy & democratic equity no dey by itself strive.. It must dey guarded and protected… One pesin, just one pesin fit set a dangerous precedence!

“Wen you done finish wit di pretence and crocodile tears, we go do review in overriding interest of di Nation and im pipo." Magaji write.

Tanko Yakasai February 2022

Wia dis foto come from, TANKO YAKASSAI/INSTAGRAM

Also from Kano state, di govnor sack im Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai wey many sabi as Dawisu.

Di mata bin spread for social media wey make #FreeDawisu trend on Twitter dat year.

Commissioner of information Muhammad Garba confam to BBC say dem sack Dawisu over im social media postings wey dey say dey contrary to dia APC goment.

Muhammad add say dem sack Dawisu becos e fail to differentiate between personal opinion and official standpoint on public issues.

Dawisu wey DSS pick after e post on social media say APC goment don fail Nigerians dey popular with young pipo from across northern Nigeria.

"Na true say Kano goment don sack Salihu Tanko Yakasai and di issue be say e fail to differentiate between personal opinion and official standpoint on public matters, dis na si problem."