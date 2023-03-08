Di govnor wey dey hope to consolidate im work to wake up a greater Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for Chattam House

Di govnor of Lagos state, Nigeria commercial capital dey hope to come back for a second term wen residents of di state go to di polls on Saturday, 11 March to vote for di 2023 govnorship election.

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wey be di 15th govnor of di state dey run under di platform of di All Progressives Congress to dey re-elected as govnor for a second term.

Sabi pipo don tok say, e go need to battle a strong opposition in di candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and di Labour Party (LP) to come back again.

Since 1999, na only one party don rule Lagos. But Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi win for Lagos during di 25 February presidential election don show say e leg dey shake, and anytin fit happun.

Di outcome of di election be like eye-opener as candidates wey dey di frontline dey ginger to portray demselves as di best pesin for di job as dem dey hope to secure pipo vote on Saturday.

Oga Sanwo-Olu wit im "Greater Lagos Arising" campaign mantra dey hope say di second term go help am complete all di ogbonge projects wey e don start wey go lead to a beta Lagos.

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu profile

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos govnor and im wife

Babajide Sanwo-Olu na di 15th govnor of Lagos state, Nigeria commercial city.

Di kontri electoral body, di Independent Electoral Commission, Inec declare am winner of di March 9, 2019 gubernatorial elections afta e defeat 44 oda candidates wey represent different parties for di election.

Dem born oga Sanwo-Olu on June 25, 1965 for Lagos State. E start im early education for Lagos and Ogun state. For im higher education, e study for University of Lagos, wia e get Bachelor’s degree in Surveying & Geo-Informatics and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management from di same University.

E enta into public service afta e don spend many years for private sector, especially for di Nigerian banking sector, where e retire as General Manager.

Oga Sanwo-Olu also na alumnus of di prestigious Havard Kennedy School of Government, London Business School and di Lagos Business School. In addition, e be member of di Nigerian Institute of Directors (IOD), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), and Fellow of Nigeria Institute of Training and Development (NITAD).

Before e become govnor, e bin serve as Special Adviser to di Deputy Govnor on Corporate Matters; and later as Special Adviser to di Govnor on Corporate Matters for 2004.

For 2007, dem appoint am as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

E don serve for plenty public offices wia e don gada experiences wey dey help am for di governing of di state.

Sanwo-Olu dey married to Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and dem dey blessed wit children.

Highlights of Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos govnor and im team

Babajide Sanwo-Olu for di four years of im administration don carry out some ogbonge projects for di state, some don complete, while odas still dey underway.

One of di projects wey di administration embark on na di first Phase of di Blue Line Rail to ease transportation for residents for di state. Also, di Red Line Rail na still anoda ongoing transportation project. Dis dey important sake of di plenty traffic wey residents dey experience on di road. Wit dis rail option wey go dey operate intra state, pipo go get more transportation options.

Sanwo-olu also embark on some road reconstruction project, for example, di Lekki-Epe Expressway, di new Lekki Regional Road, and odas.

According to di govnor, im administration also invest in several hospitals, upgrade public schools and help teachers and students wit learning tools, agriculture, technology, among odas.

And on investment, Oga Sanwo-Olu say im administration don “attract billions of dollars into major infrastructure and manufacturing projects for di state, including di newly commissioned Lekki Deep Sea Port, wey go create tens of thousands of jobs and uplift di economy of Lekki. E add say di construction of di 4th Mainland Bridge dey ongoing wey go connect Lekki to di Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wetin we call dis foto, Babajide Sanwo-Olu show solidarity wit Endsars protesters

However, wit all im said achievements, Govnor Babajide administration go dey remembered for some tragic tori and challenges wey shake im goment and di state.

One na di Endsars protest wey rock di kontri for October 2020.

Plenty Nigerians bin come out to rally against police brutality as dem call for an end to di Special Anti Robbery Unit of di police.

Di protest however take anoda turn for Lagos as sojas open fire on peaceful protesters wey gada for di Lekki toll gate on 20 October 2020.

According to reports, some pipo die and odas injure sake of di shooting.

Till date, pipo still dey ask Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, "who gave di order?

However, for one recent interview wit Arise TV, e explain im role for di protests and how e contribute to those wey di tin affect.

Oga Sanwo-Olu say im no dey in charge of di police or di military, and therefore, e no dey possible for am to order di shootings wey happun for Lekki Toll gate on di 20th of October, 2020.

For 2021, ova 40 pipo die wen one 21-storey building collapse for Gerard Road, Ikoyi.

One coroner inquest wey chook eye for di mata later say e collapse due to negligence by agencies responsible for approval and supervision of di building.

For 2022, Sanwo-Olu chook eye for di okada-motorcycle palava again wen im ban dem totally from plying di highways and bridges plus inside some local goment areas for di state.

Goment say na sake of how di okada men dey break traffic regulations and get hand for an increase in crime rate, particularly traffic robbery using motorcycles dem ban am.

Even though some pipo clap hand for di policy, some say e cause hardship for Lagos residents wey dey rely on dem well-well sake of traffic and a lack of alternative transportation to go inside some areas for di state.

Sanwo-Olu once again?

Unlike some previous elections wey e be like say di power of incumbency go favour whosoever dey power wey dey go for a second term, di events in di political scene for Nigeria recently especially wit di outcome of 25 February presidential election don show say di mata no go be black and white.

Weda Sanwo-Olu go win or not, go depend on how determined residents of di state dey and wetin dem want.