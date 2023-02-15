How boy wey survive 2018 Thai cave rescue die for UK

Author, By Jonathan Head for Bankok and Kelly NG for Singapore

Role, BBC News

15 February 2023, 16:15 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Duangpetch Promthep, one of di 12 boys wey dem rescue from one Thai cave for 2018, don die for di UK. Dem find di 17-year-old unconscious for im dorm for Leicestershire on Sunday and dem take am go hospital, wia e die on Tuesday, BBC don find out.

E bin dey enrolled for one football academy for di UK since late last year.

E be captain of di Thai boys football team, wey bin trap deep inside one cave for over two weeks while dem dey explore for Chiang Rai province.

Picture of im face as e dey laugh wey one diver torch light pick im face afta dem find di boys inside di cave, na one of di most memorable images from di rescue.

Wia dis foto come from, Thai Royal Navy Wetin we call dis foto, Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep (right) wey rescuers film for di cave

E never clear how di teenager die, but Leicestershire Police say im death no be sometin dem dey treat as suspicious. Reports for Thailand say e suffer from head injury.

For August last year, im team mates happy well-well wen Promthep, wey dem dey call Dom, announce for Instagram say e don win scholarship to join di Brooke House College Football Academy for Market Harborough.

"Today my dream don come true," e write.

Just six months on, dem dey mourn di loss of dia friend.

News of im death come out afta im mama inform di Wat Doi Wao temple for im hometown for Chiang Rai, wia di team dey attend.

"May Dom soul rest in peace," di post, wey dem post wit im pictures of di football team with monks tok.

Soon, messages begin dey pour in from im team mates.

"You tell me to wait and see you play for di national team, I always believe say you go do am," na so Prachak Sutham, one of di boys wey dem rescue with Promthep for 2018 write.

"Wen we meet di last time before you travel go England, I even jokingly tell you say wen you come back, I go ask for your autograph.

"Sleep well, my dear friend. We go always get 13 of us togeda."

Anoda of di boys, Titan Chanin Viboonrungruang, write: "Brother, you tell me say we go achieve our football dream... if di next world dey real, I want us to play football togeda again, my brother Dom."

Wia dis foto come from, Dave Thomas Wetin we call dis foto, Dave Thomas, deputy head of mission for di British embassy for Thailand, on Wednesday repo dis picture from August, wen dem announce di UK scholarship

Inside tweet, British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding pass on "im condolence to all im friends and family."

Promthep study for Vachiralai Bee School for Chiang Mai before e go UK. E be diehard football fan, e also be member of one youth team for Chiang Mai.

Im Instagram account dey filled with posts about di sport, e dey most times follow am up wit di hashtag #footballismylife.

One of im last posts for January show one drawing of im "dream team football kit" - jersey, shorts, socks and shoes with blue and pink stripes.

Wetin happun for 2018?

Afta football practice on 23 June 2018, di Wild Boars (Moo Pa in Thai) football team - wey Promthep dey captain - run go di Tham Luang cave ontop of dia bicycles. Na one of di team dia favourite haunts.

But one sudden storm cause di narrow passageways for di cave system to flood, trapping di boys and dia coach inside.

Dem spend nine days inside darkness and without food - while di desperate search effort wey involve some 10,000 pipo bin dey go on - before divers find dem.

Promthep turn 13 while e bin dey trap inside di cave. Im teammates bin dey between di age of 11 and 16 at di time, while dia coach Ekkaphon Kanthawong be 25.

Di boys bin use rocks to dig holes to escape, while dia coach teach dem meditation techniques to epp dem stay calm and use as little air as possible.

Divers send dem food and letters from dia family even as dem dey plan di rescue. Dem eventually bring dem out afta dem sedate wit di drug ketamine.

Di rescue make headlines around di world, and various films and books later retell di ogbonge story, including a six-episode miniseries wey Netflix release last year.