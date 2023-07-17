Wetin we sabi about Anthrax disease wey Nigeria don record one case

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development don confam di outbreak of Anthrax for Nigeria.

Di ministry announce am for inside statement on Monday say, "last week, our disease surveillance team report suspicion say anthrax fit dey for one multi-specie farm wey get cattle, sheep, goats and poultry for Niger State.

"Rapid Response Team wey bin get Federal and state health professionals enta di farm to ring ogbonge disease out break investigation.

For 16 July, 2023 di Ministry get report wey confam say anthrax don enta Niger State wey go make am di first recorded case of anthrax for Nigeria in recent years".

Dis finding dey come a few weeks afta Ghana and some oda West African kontris bin find di outbreak of di disease for dia corner.

During dat time, di ministry bin torch light di risk wey e fit cause if di disease enta di kontri.

So far di disease don kil one pesin and 30 animals for di Upper East Region of Ghana and tori be say 13 oda pipo fi don get am.

Anthrax na very contagious bacteria diseases for animals dem and wey fit enta human bodi.

Wetin be Anthrax?

According to di Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Anthrax na one serious infectious disease, one rod-shaped bacteria wey di name na Bacillus anthracis dey cause.

E dey occur naturally for soil and e normally dey affect domestic and wild animals all ova di world.

Pipo fit dey sick wit anthrax if dem come in contact wit infected animals or contaminated animals products.

Anthrax fit cause serious sickness in both human and animals.

Dem be four differnet types of Antharax and dem separately dey get dia own signs and symptoms.

Cutaneous anthrax: Bump wey resemble insect bite and dey scratch wey go turn to fever and headache. Dat itichy place go also turn wound sake of say dis anthrax infection dey enta through skin from oda sore.

Gastrointestinal anthrax: na wetin dey happun from uncooked infected animals, E dey cause, Nausea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Headache, Loss of appetite, Fever, Severe, bloody diarrhea in the later stages of the disease, Sore throat and difficulty swallowing and Swollen neck.

Inhalation anthrax: na wetin dey happun if you breathe in di bacteria and na di most deadly form of di disease even with treatment. Di symptoms na sore throat, mild fever, fatigue, muscle aches, Mild chest discomfort, Shortness of breath, Nausea, coughing blood, Painful swallowing, High fever, Trouble breathing, Shock and Meningitis.

Injection anthrax: na for only Europe dem don find am and dem dey catch am through injecting illegal drugs. Di symptoms na, Redness for di area of injection, Significant swelling, Shock, Multiple organ failure and Meningitis.

Federal goment don already release plans on top how dem go take halt di spread of dis yeye disease.

So far dem don quarantine di farm wey dey affected.

Dem dey also educate farm workers about di disease as dem dey deploy 50,000 doses of anthrax vaccine for di animal species around di infected farms.

Dis na as dem dey put finishing touches to take vaccinate animals against di disease for di whole state.