Who be di cook wey dey try break cooking world record?

Dis full weekend, all over social media for Nigeria videos of one woman wey dey inside glass kitchen dey cook non-stop na im don appear for different pipo timeline.

Wit trends like 'Go Hilda' and 'Rooting for Hilda Baci' among di top searches for Twitter, you go dey forgiven if you say you neva come across tori of di cook wey set out to break di Guiness World Record.

Hilda Effiong Bassey, wey dem also call, Hilda Baci, dey attempt to break di record for di longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Di current holder of di record na one chef from India, Lata Tondon. Di record stand at 87 hours and 45 minutes. Lata set am on 7th of September, 2019.

Hilda tok for recent interview, say e don dey her mind to do dis cooking tin from di time wey Lata win di record break.

She say, "I go say no be God's time becos wen I apply dat time, dem tell me say make I wait small for about two years, becos di pesin wey currently hold di record bin just break am."

No be today Hilda star don begin shine. She be foodpreneur wey also don work as actress and feem presenter.

So far, she don run two cooking shows for TV wey include "In my kitchen" and "Dine On A Budget" wey she carry plenti celebs dem to tok about times for her show.

She bin also act for plenti feem and soap opera like Dream Chaser wey collect Best Movie nomination for di Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Oda feems wey she act include Sideways, Flatmates, A Walk on the Water, and Mr. & Mrs. Robert.

Hilda Baci bin also serve di kontri wen she win di 2021 edition of Jollof Wars.

Why Hilda Baci wan break di record?

Ms Baci say for 2018 wen di idea to break dis record first come her mind, she bin dey very into di breaking records hype and dey binge dat kain content.

Na wen she come ask wetin she fit do and come up with the idea. She say she bin apply several times ova di years. Even liken am to a including di time wey dem tell am make she chill small as pesin just finish from breaking di record.

She reveal say she bin lose a lot of weight so she go dey fit enough to run di attempt.

She tok for interview say, "I wan break dis record so far my agemates oo, and girls wey young pass me, go look me say dem don surpass wetin I don already achieve".

Wetin pipo dey tok about Hilda

Di ginger dey high for Amore Gardens wia Hilda dey carry out di attempt to break di world record.

Mata don trend sotay e draw di govnor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come offer am im own support as she dey try beat di timer on 70 jour and no sleep.

Plenti plenti oda celebrities and social media influcers come show dia support, like ctors, Tobi Bakre and Nancy Isime and well as artistes like Dremo and some comedians wey don give free performances and di ginger dey go.

Hilda bin tok for interview say di ginger dey important as she come to find out for her dry run. "I bin start to dey taya well, like I no fit do am again at some point for dry run and dem come play music na so di ginger return".

Politicians follow to hail di efforts of Hilda as Ogun State govnor, Dapo Abiodun sat "we dey celebrate your extraodinary drive wey prove say with hard work dedication and passion for youe work, anytin dey possible."

Lagos State govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wey shoe to show support call her passion for cooking say e dey "remarkable".