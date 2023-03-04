PSG Hakimi dey face criminal investigation afta dem accuse am of rape

Paris St-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi dey face criminal investigation afta dem accuse am of rape,

Hakimi don deny accuse wey one 24-year-old woman sama am say e rape am for im house on 25 February.

Di player lawyer say Hakim na victim of "attempted racketeering".

Di Nanterre prosecution office tok on Friday say Hakimi don dey under police monitoring and dey banned from contacting di alleged victim.

According to im lawyer, Fanny Colin, Hakimi, 24, deny all di accuse against am and welcome di investigation wey im say "e go get di possibility to defend imself".

Di club dey also support di player wey PSG tok on Tuesday say "don deny di accuse and trust di justice system".

Dem add say "Paris St-Germain na institution wey dey promote respect on and off di pitch".

PSG manager Christophe Galtier no gree tok on di investigation for news conference on Friday.

PSG, wey be Ligue 1 leaders dey face Bayern Munich for di Champions League last 6 second leg on Wednesday, and Hakimi dey expected to play afta im heal from muscle injury.

Galtier say, "Di aim with our medical staff na for am to dey available for di match against Bayern."

Who be Hakimi

Dem born Hakimi for Spain. E don make 31 appearances for PSG dis season.

Howeva, for di Qatar World Cup, e hold im own as ogbonge player for di Morocco team.

E be one of di key players wey make Morocco di first African team wey go enta di World Cup semi-finals.

Im performance gbab am honour for di Best Fifa Football Awards for Paris on Monday.