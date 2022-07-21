Tesla don sell most of im Bitcoin holdings

Tesla, wey make waves last year wen e reveal one ogbonge investment in Bitcoin, now don sell off most of im holdings of di cryptocurrency.

Di electric carmaker say e don offload 75% of im Bitcoin, wey bin worth about $2bn at di end of 2021.

E dey back away as di value of di cryptocurrency don fall yakata, falling by more dan 50% dis year.

Tesla say e bin buy traditional currency wit di $936m (£782m) from im Bitcoin sales.

Tesla boss Elon Musk dey among di ogbonge pipo wey be champions of cryptocurrency, wit im pronouncements on social media often driving significant trading activity.

Tesla's $1.5bn investment for Bitcoin, wey dem reveal in February 2021, ginger a surge of demand for di currency.

Di price of di notoriously volatile cryptocurrency go up last year to almost $70,000 in November before e den fall yakata..

One Bitcoin now trade for less dan $25,000.

Tesla last year stop to dey collect Bitcoin as payment for im cars, citing concerns about di climate impact of energy-intensive Bitcoin mining.