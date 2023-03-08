Rivers Inec replace Port Harcourt LG collation officer sake of 'death threat' over presidential election results

Wetin we call dis foto, Prof. Omiete Victoria Briggs as she dey report results from Port Harcourt LGA

Di Resident Electoral Commissioner INEC Rivers State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem say dem don replace di collation officer for Port Harcourt local goment following alleged death threats to her life.

Professor Omiete Briggs according to her husband, Amoniya Briggs allegedly dey recieve death threats from some pipo sake of say she no gree tamper wit di result of di 25 February presidential election

Di commission tell BBC Pidgin dem dey aware of di death threats wey Prof. Briggs receive on di day she present her report and even provide security for her.

She suppose continue her role as collation officer for di local goment during di 11 March govnorship and house of assembly election, but di commission ask her to step aside for security purpose.

E say becos of di death threats, INEC togeda with oda security agencies like di Police and DSS provide security for her after she present.

Dr. Sinikiem say sake of di death threats to her, di Commission don ask her to step aside and anoda pesin go replace her, but evri information about di mata, dem don send to INEC headquarters for Abuja for further investigation as di relevant committees dey meet on it.

As e concern di threats she still dey receive after di assignment, di INEC REC say dem go discuss am for di Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) wia im be di chairman and Commissioner of Police na di co-chairman and dem go take a decision on it.

'My wife life dey under threat becos she refuse to change election results' - Husband

Professor Briggs husband continue to dey raise alarm say her life dey under threat becos she refuse to change di election results.

Oga Briggs say dem don receive many calls from unknown numbers wey dey threaten im wife, since she submit di results for di Port Harcourt local goment.

From di results, Labour Party get 62,451 votes, di highest votes from Port Harcourt local goment for Rivers State, although di All Progressives Congress APC eventually get highest votes from di State.

Oga Briggs explain say between di early hours after di collation of results on 27 Monday February, 2023, im receive calls from im wife colleagues say she dey get pressure to change results of di Presidential election and she refuse.

E thank di DSS for protecting her becos from di say of di election on Saturday, she no return to dia house until Wednesday morning.

"She insist on di original results from di polling units as wetin she go accept. I bin no dey dia so I no fit tok of inducement but from pipo wey dey dia, di viral video wey dey trend, e come from somewia inside INEC office wia di collation dey take place. One thing I know na say she bin dey under pressure to change di results and she refused."

Wetin we call dis foto, Prof. Teddy Adias allege threats to im life for im work as State Collation Officer for di Presidential Election for Rivers State

E say dem want let di security agencies especially Inspector General of Police, di INEC office to know say anytin wey happen to her na as a result of di election.

Oga Briggs add say di situation dey unbearable for dem as dem don see some unusual movements around dia house wey make am move her to a safe place away from dia house.

"We dey call on di University community to protect her becos more disturbing na di feelers we get wey show say fellow pesins wey no do as she do dey say she dey prove say she be righteous pesin.

She stand by her conscience and by di truth and I dey very proud of my wife and I think wetin she do na wetin she suppose do.

I want di world to know say despite doing di truth, despite doing di right tin, di life of my wife dey under threat."

Di family don make formal complaint to police authorities for Rivers State sake of di alleged death threats dem dey receive.

Di Port Harcourt LG collation officer no be di only one wey don report cases of threat to her life sake of di presidntial result.

Di Rivers state collation officer for di same election, Prof. Teddy Adias also allege threats to im life for im work during di polls.

E bin stop di announcement of result at some point sake of dis before e later finish di assignment.

But, days after dem don announce di winner of di polls, Professor Adias say e still dey receieve death threat over im role.

Di Commissioner of police on election duty to Rivers State, CP Aderemi Adeoye bin advise Prof. Adias to make a formal complaint so dem fit investigate di threats.