"We go park out sake of flood, but we go come back"

one hour wey don pass

Nigerians for states wia flood claim pipo lives plus destroy dia properties don tok say dem dey prepare for di flood wey go still shele dis year.

Livinus Okafor wey dey live for one of di areas wey flood bin affect for Benue State last year, tell BBC say im don dey arrange to move comot from im area.

Okafor say im and oda pipo bin move out wen di flood happun last year but dem come back afta.

E say e no go like experience wetin happun to am last year.

“I dey arrange to move out of dis area sake of say I no go like experience wetin happun to me last time. Di last time flood happun for here, e terrible,” Okafor tok.

One Benue State pesin, Grace Eleso, tok say last year flood destroy her propertiy but say she and her family don come back to live for di house wey dem bin pack comot from during di flood.

Eleso say dem dey pray say make dat kind flood no happun again.

She say if di flood happun again dis year, dem no get choice dan to move out and find wia to keep dia property den return afta.

"Afta di flood, no wia to go to, so we go come back.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One man raise hand in front of im flooded house afta heavy rain near di town of Lokoja for Kogi State on 14 September 2018

Cameroon goment bin write give Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs about dia plan to open di Lagdo Dam wey dey for River Benue.

Di ministry for one letter wey dem write to di National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) and wey BBC News Pidgin sight, say Cameroon authorities wan open di dam in di next few days sake of heavy rainfall around di dam area for North of Cameroon.

Dem ask Nema to take all di necessary steps to manage di damage wey di water wey dem go release go cause and also to annouce give di pipo wey dey live near di River Benue basin.

For one statement, Nema tok-tok pesin Manzo Ezekiel, say di agency dey work wit critical stakeholders for di federal, states and local goments to make sure say di release no go too spoil tins for di low-lying communities for states wey go dey affected.

Di states wey dey di way of di water include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Di Agency say dem dey expect di release of excess water from di Lagdo dam, and dem dey "take note of of how e fit spoil and we consider am for di preparations for stop and response to di 2023 flood alert,” di statement tok.

For September 2022, many pipo bin die and properties destory sake of di kain floods wey happun.

States wey e bin dey affect include Kogi, Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Anambra, and Nasarawa states.

Kogi State goment say dem don dey already prepare ahead of di opening of di dam.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, View from up show how water nearly cover Imburu community on 25 September 2022 for Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria

Di state commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, say di state goment don dey move pipo out of areas wia floods wey worry pass.

Fanwo also tok say di goment don improve di condition of di Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps for Kogi so dem go fit move many pipo inside temporarily so di flood no go affect dem.

“We dey also clean up one new city for di state so we go fit move dis pipo permanently from di areas wia floof too dey worry go area wia grounds dey higher and safe,” e tok.

E however tok say di moni wey di project go chop plenti for dem to do, but dem don open space and many pipo don already dey build dia own house so dem go fit move in.

“We don open space for dem to move in even as we dey also tok wit di federal mortgage bank to see how we fit gt money to build house for displaced pipo for di place,” di commissioner tok.

Fanwo also tok say goment dey give di affected pipo land free of charge to build dia house and move in, as e add say dis na goment way of making sure say pipo comot from di flood-prone areas.

E say sake of di flood wey dey happun regularly for dose areas, di permanent solution na di new residential city wey goment of Kogi wan build for di pipo.

For Nasarawa State, di goment don announce dia decision to demolish all structures wey dey on waterways sake of possible flood.

Local tori pipo Tribune, report say di Nasarawa state commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources Yakubu Kwanta yarn tori pipo dis one for Lafia on Saturday, afta monthly sanitation exercise.