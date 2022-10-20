Youths trend #EndSARSMemorial2 two years after di ogbonge protest wey shake Nigeria



B﻿y Jelilat Olawale

B﻿BC News Pidgin

Nigerians ontop social media don begin dey trend #EndSARSMemorial2 in rememberance of dos wey die during di ogbonge protest wey shake di kontri.

Youths for 2020 bin carry waka enta streets across di kontri to protest police brutality and call for di scrap of di Special Anti-robbery Squad, aka SARS.

D﻿ia grouse den be say police for Nigeria too dey exploit di kontri pipo especially di youths. Dem accuse SARS say dem dey carry out extra judicial killing of Nigerians.

D﻿i protest happun for several days and affect every Nigerian as di youths block major access roads to drive home dia displeasures.

D﻿i protest wey dey peacful for many days however turn violent later as some jaguda pipo hijack am and begin dey destroy public poverty and pipo die too.

P﻿olice also comot to say some of dia officers die in di process.

October 20 2022 mark two years since di Lekki tollgate incident and Nigerians for social media don begin dey trend #EndSARSMemorial2 to mark wetin happun for di tollgate and to remember pipo wey allegedly die during di protest.

On 19 October, 2022 O﻿gbonge rapper Falzthebahdguy wey im real name be Folarin Falana bin post for im Instagram say dem go do car procession for di Lekki Toll Gate on Thursday morning just like dem do for 2021.

D﻿i procession go also happun for some oda states for di kontri.

#EndSARSMemorial2 trend



#EndSARSMemorial2 at 7am(gmt) na di second leading trend ontop Twitter for Nigeria.

#LekkiMassacre na im be di number one trend - Nigerian youths allege say army fire live bullet and kill plenti protesters for di Lekki Toll Gate on di night of 20 October but di goment say dis no be true.

U﻿S goment also tok say accurate informate no dey about di alleged massacre but dis no change wetin di youths believe.

F﻿rom Lagos to Rivers to Osun, goments set up panel of enquiry to torchlight di mata wey carry di youths enta di streets and for several months di panel siddnon and awards compensation to di pipo wey dey affected.

'﻿'We no go forget'', dis na how most pipo dey tag dia tweets as di remembrance dey hold hold today.

Wetin happun for Lekki Tollgate?

One of di biggest matter about di Endsars protest na di shooting of unarmed protesters by Nigeria military for di Lekki tollgate area of Lagos wia protesters camp for days.

Some protesters and victims claim say pipo die for di toll gate, but Nigeria goment say nobodi die.

Minister of information Lai Muhammed at di time say 'how massacre go happun with out deadi bodi'.

Nigeria army agree say dem do shooting for Lekki toll gate during di protest, but dem say "dem no shoot live bullets dia and dem no kill anybodi dia".

Di United States Goment also say dem no get any informate on di number of pipo wey die during di #EndSARS Protests for Lekki Toolgate wey happun last year October.

According to di US Department of State 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices di accurate number of pipo wey die for di shooting during di #EndSARS Protests no dey available at di year end.

For one statement, di US Goment comfam say true true for October 20, 2020, some security pipo go enforce curfew by firing shot for air to comot protesters wey gather for Lekki Tollgate in Lagos to protest di abuse wey di defunct Nigerian Police Force's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) dey do di youths for di kontri.