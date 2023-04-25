'Lamidi Apapa don ask Election Tribunal to withdraw Peter Obi petition' - Labour Party tok

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi Wetin we call dis foto, Labour Party ask court to ignore suspended members wey wan withdraw dia petition from di tribunal

Labour Party don raise alarm say di Lamidi Apapa-led faction dey work to sabotage di petitions wey di party presidential candidate for di 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi plus oda candidates file for di election tribunal.

Oga Apapa, wey di party tok say dem don suspend bin declare himself as di acting national chairmo afta one high court for Abuja sack di national chairman, Julius Abure.

For inside one statement on Tuesday, di Labour party wey describe Lamidi Apapa as di suspended National Deputy Chairman of di party, say im approaching di election petition tribunal to withdraw all di cases wey di party candidates across board file na di height of dishonesty plus magogo.

Di party acting tok-tok pesin, Obiora Ifoh wey issue di statement say make di judiciary plus di tribunal ignore di drama of oga Lamidi plus di oda suspended members wey include Samuel Akingbade, Gbenga Daramola, Anselem Eragbe and Abayomi Arabambi, di former National Legal Adviser, National Financial Secretary, National Youth Leader and National Publicity Secretary respectively amongst others.

E add say make di tribunal disregard any letter wey go come from di party suspended National Legal Adviser or any ex-officials wey dey ask for di withdrawal of Peter Obi petition.

Peter Obi wey be di presidential candidate of di Labour party dey contest di outcome of di 23 February, 2023 presidential election for di tribunal.

“Di leadership of di Labour Party dey therefore call on di tribunals to disregard any letter wey go come from our suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade to di effect say make all our cases dey withdrawn. We also dey call on di presidential election tribunal to disregard such letters from these ex officials of our party wey dey ask for di withdrawal of HE Peter Obi petition.” E tok.

Di statement add say dia actions show say dem dey work against di party and dem also dey work to destroy di party.

“If dem claim say dem get problem wit di national leadership of di party, dem go also claim say dem get problem wit di candidates of di party? Wetin be di offence di candidates of di party commit and dem dey move around now to withdraw dia matters from di tribunal.” Di statement add.

Labour party add say di wahala wey dem dey face na sake of di breakaway faction wey di suspended Deputy National chairman, Lamidi Apapa dey lead.

Dem call on di police, DSS and EFCC to arrest these enemies of democracy

"Just dis morning, our legal team come face to face by di revelation wey dis men dey plan by approaching all di tribunals wia our numerous candidates lodged dia election petitions wey arise from di recently held general election."

Di statement wey di new Acting National Publicity Secretary release on Tuesday 25 April 2023 allege say Lamidi Apapa no dey work alone on di plot to frustrate Labour Party destined victory for di tribunals.

E say some of di suspended members wey dey join body wit Lamidi Apapa include Samuel Akingbade, Gbenga Daramola, Anselem Eragbe and Abayomi Arabambi.

Dem be di former National Legal Adviser, National Financial Secretary, National Youth Leader and National Publicity Secretary, all of dem join, di statement tok.

Labour party don dey face internal crisis since di end of di presidential election for 25 February, 2023.

Earlier for April, Apapa bin declare himself as di LP national chairman afta one fresh legal battle for di party.