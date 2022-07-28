Nigeria capital Abuja dey face security threat - Key tins to know

Nigeria seat of power dey face security threat - Key tins to know

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go hold security council meeting on Thursday for Abuja, Nigeria seat of power.

All security chiefs and di Inspector General of Police dey expected to attend di meeting inside di presidential palace, Abuja.

Dis meeting na di third in one month for di kontri political capital wey dey under safety threat.

Early July, attackers dem identify as extremist militants hit di Kuje prison inside Abuja, free hundreds of prisoners.

Dozens of Boko Haram convicts dey among di escapees. And since then di city dey face almost a daily security concern.

On Wednesday some members of di National Assembly give President Muhammadu Buhari six weeks deadline to handle di mata .

Senators of di opposition party say make Buhari fix di problem, if not dem go begin impeachment alias remove am from office.

Wetin don happun so far

Since 27 July, 2022 wey di Senators vex ontop di threar in Abuja and across di kontri wit impeachment threat, plenti pipo don react to di mata.

Nigeria Information Minster afta di Federal Executive Council meeting say goment dey work tirelessly to bring di situation under control.

Lai Mohammed add say di pipo wey threaten to impeachPresident Buhari na propaganda.

“As for di pipo wey threaten Mr President, I think na more of propaganda dan anything, and e dey laughable,” Oga Lai Mohammed tok.

“I dey reassure una say govment dey upto di task to make sure say beta security dey, I dey assure una, we go overcome.”

Special Adviser to di President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu chook mouth for di mata.

E describe dia move to impeach di president and staging a walkout for plenary as "babyish antics" for statement.

Di Information Minister add say di Nigerian leader goment dey committed to finding lasting solutions to di emerging security threats..."

Abuja, Nigeria security threats

For di last Security Council meeting wey happun last week, di Federal Govment say dem fit ban Okada.

Dem add say investigation show say okada na im pipo dey use for mining activities across di kontri.

And if dem ban am e fit cut off sources of funds of terrorists and bandits.

Dis security meeting happun not too long afta terrorists attack di Kuje Prison.

Inside dis week too Federal Govment close down di Federal Govment College, Kwali, for Abuja.

Di closure na sake of attacks for one boundary community wey dey near di school.

Report say several gunshots for some parts of Abuja on Tuesday.

Local media early dis week don report plenti security threats from terrorists to attack major cities across Nigeria.

One leaked memo from di kontri Civil Defence Corps [NSCDC] reveal say more danger dey ahead, according to local reports.

BBC Pidgin try to contact di tok-tok pesin of NSCDC Shola Odumosu to respond but e no tok anytin.

Security Expert advice

A former Director General of di DSS [Nigeria secret police] tell BBC Pidgin say plenti security treats na wetin Nigerians suppose worry about.

"Threats and intelligence reports no be sometin wey wey go use joke."

Mike Ejiofor add say no be only to worry, but make dem dey security conscious and vigilante to protect demsefs.

"Make we reinforce our locks, most importantly make pipo put security cameras so dat if anytin happun e fit help police investigation.

"Make communities gada demsefs form vigilante groups.

"And community policing dey very important now, make some communities put barriers and make use of local security"

E explain say security camera no dey prevent crime but e dey help catch di criminals.