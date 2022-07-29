Nine steps to impeach a Nigerian President - Simple guide

Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari

46 minutes wey don pass

Opposition members of Senate don give ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to fix security threat across Nigeria within weeks or face impeachment.

On Wednesday, di floor of di senate inside di parliament bin see drama afta di senators insist to pass motion to mandate Buhari to improve di situation.

Dis one make opposition senators for different party lines, vex waka comot from sitting.

Di senators bin dey shout say “President Muhammadu Buhari must go”.

Dem address press, issue six weeks deadline to di president to begin im impeachment.

But how di process dey actually work?

BBC Pidgin consult Nigeria constitution and a constitutional lawyer to explain wetin e take - and why e fit be political risky.

‘No be now lawmakers suppose dey tok about impeachment‘

Constitutional lawyer Kennedy Osunwa na im tok about wetin di process to impeach a Nigeria president be.

Oga Osunwa explain say no be now lawmakers suppose dey tok about impeachment.

E say a lot of tins don happun for di kontri since president Muhammadu Buhari enter office and to tok about impeachment now dey some how as time no dey.

Oga Osunwa further explain say according to di constitution, e dey possible to impeach president but two-third of di majority must agree say di president ghas go.

Kennedy Osunwa say di process to impeach a president be long process.

List of supreme court judges in Nigeria 28th July 2022

Nigeria constitution on impeachment of president

According to Section 143 of di 1999 Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, here be di steps to impeach di President:

Step 1

There must be notice of any allegation for writing wey allege gross misconduct on di part of di President. Dis notice must dey signed by not less dan one-third of di members of di National Assembly (both di Senate and House of Representatives) and e go dey presented to di Senate President.

*Gross misconduct as di Constitution define am be ‘ grave violation or breach of di provisions of dis Constitution or misconduct of dat kind nature as e amount for di opinion of di National Assembly to gross misconduct.’

Step 2

Di Senate President must within 7 days, serve di President and each member of di National Assembly wit one copy of di notice of allegation.

Step 3

Di President get right of reply (e/she fit no reply), and any kind statement to reply to di allegation must dey served on each member of di National Assembly.

Step 4

Within 14 days of di presentation of di notice to di Senate President, each chamber of di National Assembly ghas resolve by motion without any debate whether or not dem suppose investigate di allegation. Dis motion need pass by at least two-thirds majority of all members of each chamber of di National Assembly.

Step 5

If di motion fails to reach di two-thirds majority, di process go immediately stop, and no further action go dey taken. However, if di two-thirds majority dey obtained and di motion dey passed, den di Senate President go within 7 days wey dem pass di motion, request di Chief Justice of Nigeria to appoint one Panel of seven persons wey for im opinion dey of unquestionable integrity to investigate di allegations. Di members of di Panel no fit be members of any public service, legislative house or political party.

Step 6

Di President wey dem dey investigate im conduct under dis section go get right to defend imself in person and dey represented before di Panel by legal practitioners of im own choice.

Step 7

One Panel go dey appointed wey go;

(a) Get dat kind power and exercise in function according wit di kind procedure as fit dey prescribed by di National Assembly; and

(b) Within three months of dia appointment report dia findings to each House of di National Assembly.

Step 8

Where di Panel reports say di allegation never dey proven, there go be no further action. However, if di report be say di allegation against di President don dey proven, den di National Assembly go consider di report, and resolution for di adoption of di report go dey moved.

Step 9

For di resolution to dey adopted, e must dey supported by not less dan two-thirds majority of all di members of each House. Once e dey adopted, di President go stand removed from office as from di date of di adoption of di report.

Buhari express concern on security

President Muhammadu Buhari don again express serious concern ova di current security challenges wey some parts of di kontri dey face.

Di president say e no go stop at nothing to change di tide, according to Buhari National Security Adviser to di President, Babagana Monguno,

President Buhari tok dis one when e call emergency meeting of di National Security Council on Thursday for Abuja.

All security chiefs and di Inspector General of Police bin dey expected to attend di meeting inside di presidential palace, Abuja.

Dis meeting na di third in one month for di kontri political capital wey dey under safety threat.

Early July, attackers dem identify as extremist militants hit di Kuje prison inside Abuja, free hundreds of prisoners.

Dozens of Boko Haram convicts dey among di escapees. And since then di city dey face almost a daily security concern.

On Wednesday some members of di National Assembly give President Muhammadu Buhari six weeks deadline to handle di mata.