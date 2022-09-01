Meet all female bouncers wey pipo tink say dem be 'lesbians'

Wia dis foto come from, Emem Thomas

one hour wey don pass

You don see bouncers wey all of dem na women?

Dis na di team wey Emem Thomas dey lead, an all female bouncers squad wey dey offer protection for events and individuals for Nigeria.

Thomas for interview wit BBC Pidgin say she pipo dey see dem as

dey laff am and her crew becos dem be women.

“Pipo dey laff fall for ground. Dem dey tok say weda we wan come tie wrapper dey dance for pipo events.

‘Dem dey call us lesbians’

Thomas say pipo no dey take dem serious becos dem be women.

“Some pipo dey even tink say we be lesbians. But wetin pipo no know be say I get unique squad.

She say pipo dey look down on dem sometimes becos dem be women - “Nigerians no too believe say women fit do dis work. Dem dey tink say wen we stand na shakara we dey do.

“Wetin make my own unique be say I dey select women wey fat, wey fine, wey gallant, wey sabi do di work

‘Wetin give me inspiration’

Wia dis foto come from, Emem Thomas Wetin we call dis foto, Di main criteria to select women na say di woman must get body

Wia dis foto come from, Emem Thomas

Di woman say na men wey she see wey dey do bouncer work make am decide to begin recruit women wey get di body build to do bouncer work.

She say di main criteria to select women na say di woman must get body.

Thomas tok say she bin don also work as security “afta graduating from school sake of unemployment.

“Na as I dey for dat place I come recommend say make we get female security team. One tin come happun wey make dem say dem no want di female team again.

“I come reason am say me wey don bring all diz women, wia I go carry dem go. Na dat time I come say we go do am on out own.

“Na so I take start am for 2018.”

Emem Thomas say she get different strategy for different event sake of say “na security mata”

‘Some men wan join us’

She say while some pipo dey look down on dem, some men dey admire dem.

Thomas say she no dey reason to include men in her team.