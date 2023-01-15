Why Nigerian politicians dey go Chatham House?

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Chatham House/Twitter

Na few weeks remain for Nigeria to elect dia new leader for ogbonge 2023 general election.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don already tok say dem no go shift di date of di Presidential election.

At di moment political parties and candidates still dey do campaign to try win support of voters.

One of di places wey di presidential candidates and oda ogbonge politicians dey go well-well na 'Chatham House'.

Tori be say two of di Presidential candidates for di top political parties for Nigeria go show face for Chatham House wey base for London.

Presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar bin go Chatham House for 2018 wen e dey contest di same electon for 2019.

Di presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu be di first of di candidates to go tok for place.

For di latest development, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) flagbearer Rabiu Kwankwaso dey go attend event for Chatham House.

Chairman of Inec Professor Mahmood Yakubu go also get im time before di think tank group on Monday.

Many organizations wey dem dey call think-tank gorups plenty around di world but many Nigerian leaders dey like go Chatham House.

Events wey dey for di website of di organisation show say, Peter Obi go tok about ‘Nigeria 2023 elections: a vision for policy change and institutional reforms’.

Di former govnor of Anambra State go tok about im vision for policy and governance reforms for Nigeria including di tins wey dey most important for tackling insecurity and corruption, and ways to promote social and political mobility for Nigerians.

Inec oga Prof Mahmood Yakubu go tok about about Nigeria’s preparations and priorities for ensuring electoral integrity and inclusivity.

Im go also tok about di main challenges and im plans about how dem go conduct di elections including security and how dem go use di new technological systems.

Na on Tuesday im go tok for Chatham House.

Former Govnor of Kano state Kwankwaso, go tok on Wednesday, im go speak on di 2023 Nigeria elections and political developments.

Why Nigerian leaders dey go Chatham House

Even as di Nigeria Constitution and Electoral Act as amended neva dey allow 'Diaspora' to vote from wia dem dey, many politicians still dey go Chatham House dey go tok about key political issues.

For December 2022, di presidential candidate of di ruling party for Nigeria di All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu bin address di Institute on some matters wey relate to di 2023 general elections.

For di lecture oda ogbonge politicians like Kaduna Govnor Nasir El-Rufai follow Tinubu showface for Chatham House.

For 2017 Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike bin get invitation to showface for Chatham House, di Royal Institute of International Affairs to speak on development issues for di kontri.

"Even though di Nigeria Electoral Act as amended and signed by President Muhammadu Buhari for 2022, no allow diaspora voting, any politician wey go dia to go tok about im manifestos or policies and programmes or any topical issue dey attract attention of di world," Samuel Ihensikhen tok.

Ihensikhen wey be Lawyer tok say Chatham House na place wey give leaders di opportunity to tok wetin dia plan be.

E also say some politicians dey always like to go dia sake of prestige wey di ggroup get.

Di Lawyer say "Politicians dey go seek di endorsement of di Chatham House sake of say na elites policy centre and e dey bring di conciousness of any field or sphere di person dey focus no, di attention of diworld go dey dia.

"Even though di Chatham House neva get electoral value for Nigeria, na platform to make di world know wetin di pesin dey all about, im expertise, policy and decision making of di pesin and di intellectual acumen of di pesin.

"Anybody wey go Chatham House na big plus and e dey create significant step to decision making or political drive."

Wetin be 'Chatham House?

Anoda name for Chatham House na di Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Di institute wey be di independent policy institute get im headquarters for London, United Kingdom.

According to di organisation website, dia mission na to provide commentary on world events and give solutions to global challenges.

Dem dey give leadership thought on ogbonge issues wey dey define di 20th century.

Di platform dey also give African independence leaders a platform throughout decolonization.