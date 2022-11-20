Trump don return to Twitter? Musk lift suspension on di former US president account

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

Twitter new owner Elon Musk don tok say dem don bring back Donald Trump account afta dem do poll wia users narrowly support di move.

"Di pipo don tok," Oga Musk tweet am, say 51.8% of more than 15 million Twitter users vote for dem to lift di ban.

But di former US president fit no return to di platform, as im don tok say: "E no see any reason for am".

Dem suspend im account for 2021 sake of di risk say e dey incite violence.

Twitter previous management bin act just days afta Donald Trump supporters storm di US Capitol for Washington DC on 6 January.

Hundreds of rioters enter di complex as di US Congress bin attempt to confam Joe Biden victory for di presidential election. Di violence wey follow lead to di deaths of four civilians and one police officer.

Afta dem ban Oga Trump – wey get tens of millions of Twitter followers – im later launch im own social media platform, Truth Social.

Earlier dis week, di Republican announce say im go run again for di US presidency for 2024.

Oga Musk, wey be di world richest man, take control of Twitter for October for one $44bn (£37bn) deal.

Im immediately begin on one series of radical changes within di social media giant, as concern dey say im fit relax Twitter regulations on hate speech and misinformation.

With just ova one week before di US midterm elections on 8 November, im respond to questions about whether im go bring back Oga Trump account afta im tweet say "If I get a dollar for every time pesin ask me if Trump dey come back on dis platform, Twitter go dey print money!"

Earlier dis week, im tell employees say di company office buildings go dey temporarily closed, wit immediate effect.