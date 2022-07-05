Ronaldo dey willing to join Chelsea, Eriksen don agree for Man Utd

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Ronaldo fit move to Chelsea

28 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea dey consider move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who don inform the Red Devils say e want leave this summer. (Athletic)

Ronaldo, 37, dey willing to join Chelsea, but the Blues dey yet to decide whether to make formal offer for the Portugal international. (ESPN)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and agent Jorge Mendes dey discuss di possibility of former Real Madrid icon Ronaldo making a sensational return to La Liga. (AS - in Spanish)

Tottenham don make enquiry for Barcelona'sNetherlands international forward Memphis Depay, 28, who fit leave the Nou Camp for £17m. (Sport - in Spanish)

West Ham get dia £20m bid for Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, rejected by Lille. (Athletic)

Chelsea also dey in advanced talks with Manchester Cityfor England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, who dem value at around £50m by the Premier League champions. (Sky Sports)

Italian champions AC Milan dey work on a deal to sign Chelsea's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, on loan. (Athletic)

Christian Eriksen don agree in principle to join Manchester United on a free transfer. United go now finalise a three-year contract for the 30-year-old. (SKY)

One player wey Arsenal dey reportedly target na Amadou Onana from Lille but e neva dey clear whether di Gunners go make formal offer for di player. (Sacha Tavolieri)

Leeds United dey in talks to sign 23-year-old Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, 23, from Feyenoord. (Express)