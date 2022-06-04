‘How I take spend day wit Queen of England wen she visit Kano for 1956’

On 6 February di Queen become di first British monarch to celebrate Platinum Jubilee, wey mark her 70-year reign.

Buckingham Palace don plan series of celebrations wey go take place throughout di year.

But for one Nigerian man for Nigeria northwest, di Queen visit to di West African kontri many years ago na sometin wey im no go ever forget.

Di year na 1956 and Nasiru Na’ando Yakasai and im classmates for Shahuci special school wey dey Kano (northern Nigeria) dey expect Queen Elizabeth for dia city in di next couple of days.

“Days before she arrive Kano di discussion dey everywhere, for school since dem tell us na wetin we dey tok about be dat you know as teenagers at di time we love to gist.

“I think two or three days before her arrival dem call on di students give us new uniforms and British flags wey we go dey wave since Nigeria dey under dia rule at di time.”

Di now 80-year-old retired ministry of health worker say on di day of her arrival on February 16, 1956 im take im bath dress nicely wit di new uniform wey dem give am for school before him and many odas comot to go receive her majesty.

“Dem give everybody role for dat particular day and pipo in those days dey more orderly compared to today," Nasiru tok.

“For our school students na we line up from Murtala hospital area of Kano go reach near Emir palace wey she visit.

“No Nigerian govnor or government house at di time so na Emir be di authority so na im palace she and her husband late prince Philip visit.”

Nasiru say e still dey remember seeing her for di first time and dat wetin catch im attention pass na her white hand glove hand.

“Na di first time wey I go see hand glove be dat so e shock me, even for foto I neva see am before so na wetin catch my attention pass after seeing her majesty.”

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen with Emir Muhammdu Sanusi of Kano on February 16 1956

Oda tins wey Nasiru recall about dat day na how colourful di whole city look for di special visit.

“All di major chiefs across Kano bring out dia beautiful horses wearing colorful dresses to welcome her majesty.

“And nothing like need to control traffic at di time becos I no tink say from airport to emir palace, up to 10 cars dey road dat time, so everytin dey move smoothly.”

For Nasiru and di students, from Emir palace dem pack dem follow Queen go Gidan Dan Hausa wia she enjoy some traditional Hausa performances and also see some cultural items.

Wia dis foto come from, Nasiru Na’ando Yakasai Wetin we call dis foto, 80-year-old Nasiru Na’ando Yakasai

“So we follow her go Gidan Dan Hausa wia she enjoy traditional Hausa dances and see cultural items as well and from dia our day wit di Queen end.

“But just like before her coming weeks afta she come, radio still dey tok about di visit and also play some of di performances wey dem do for her when she enter Kano.

“Na only one radio station at di time so unlike today pesin no get option than to listen to dem repeat programmes from dat visit but we really enjoy am.”

Di man wey dey spend most of im days now at home dey read books say how e wish say her majesty go visit Kano one more time just to see how di City don change.