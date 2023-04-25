How security forces avert Gwarinpa Abuja ethnic crisis

Wia dis foto come from, UGC/Twitter

Police for Abuja say dem don arrest one pesin in connection wit di katakata wey happun for 3rd Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja on Monday morning wey lead to di death of one pesin.

Dem say di pesin dey help dem as dem dey investigate di mata to know wetin really cause di kasala.

Gwarinpa, Abuja bin dey trend for social media sake of di kasala for di area as pipo dey share videos wey show as youths dey do sometin wey resemble fight -fight and protest.

Pipo wey dey share di video aslo tok say make residents of di FCT avoid di area for now.

Situation dey under control

Wia dis foto come from, FCT Police Command

Police tok say dem don put evritin under control as dem don deploy dia men since wey still dey on ground.

FCT Police Command tok-tok pesin Josephine Adehi for statement wey she release on Saturday tok wetin cause di kasala.

"Di kasala wey burst along 3rd Avenue for di Gwarinpa axis of di Nigeria capital na sake of misunderstanding between some Hausa and Gbagyi Youths wey start since Saturday 22nd April, 2023.

"We don mobilize and deploy our operatives from di FCT Police Command to di affected areas to put di situation under control and do necessary arrest."

Police and Traditional Rulers do tok-tok to ease tension

Wia dis foto come from, FCT Police Command

To make sure say pipo wey dey stay along di Gwarinpa area no dey fear fear and live wit tension di Acting Commissioner of Police for FCT, DCP Ahmed Musa also meet wit Traditional Rulers of di two communities wey dey cause di fight-fight for im office for Abuja.

According to di statement di Commissioner of Police call di Hausa and Gbagyi pipo for meeting to try settle di communal clash and discuss possible collabo wey go keep di youths in check.

"Di kasala between di two groups wey cause di grievous wounding of two youths wey dem rush go hospital, but dem declare one dead afta attempts to treat im wounds failed.

E lead to di arrest of one suspect wey dey currently assist di Police for dia investigations to know di immediate and remote causes of di kasala."

Di Acting Commissioner of Police tell di Traditional Rulers to consistently encourage di youths to always dey peaceful.

E tell dem say make anybody wey dey para pursue dia grievances thru legally approved channels instead of taking laws into dia hands.

Police say calm don return to di area even as dia men still dey do surveillance for di place.

"Di Police don intensify surveillance patrols for di areas for monitoring di situation to make sure say e no get out of hand."

Clashes for Abuja

Dis no be di first time communal and religious crisis dey happun for Abuja, di Nigeria capital.

For 2022 dis kain katakaka bin happun for Dei-Dei sake of say Keke (Tricycle) rider jam one woman die.

Di mata cause riot wey lead to burning of di Dei-Dei Timber market.

Minister of FCT Muhammad Musa Bello visit di place and close down di Dei-Dei Building Materials Market nd all di markets for dat area.

Im later open di markets back wen di situation later cool down.