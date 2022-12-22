Four sojas chop arrest afta alleged coup attempt for The Gambia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Adama Barrow bin first enta office for January 2017

one hour wey don pass

The Gambia goment say dem don scata one coup attempt to overthrow President Adama Barrow.

Di goment for inside statement say dem don arrest four sojas and three alleged accomplices still dey on di run.

E neva clear who exactly dey behind Tuesday attempt to overthrow di President wey win second term elections last year.

The Gambia na largely stable country for West Africa and e dey popular wit holidaymakers sake of dia beaches and wildlife.

Di capital, Banjul, dey peaceful, and life for there dey normal.

Pipo no hear gun shots and sign no dey say loyalist forces don dey deployed to secure strategic sites.

However, di goment inside statement say dem don put military reservists on stand-by.

"Di situation dey under total control," e add.

When reports of coup attempt bin first surface on Tuesday, di army deny am, dem say na "military drill" dem dey only carry out.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Oga Barrow defeat long-serving President Yahya Jammeh for one shocking election victory for December 2016.

Oga Jammeh dey forced into exile for Equatorial Guinea, though e still remain as influential figure for The Gambia, one of Africa smallest kontris.

Many senior officers comot di army afta oga Barrow take office.

E no trust di military, as na sojas from neighbouring Senegal dey in charge of im personal security, while di main international airport and sea port dey guarded by sojas from Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

Dis cause make many Gambians no like am as dem feel say e undermine di kontri authority by relying on foreign forces.

Im kontri pipo no also like am afta e comot from di United Democratic Party (UDP), wey push am to power for 2016, and e go form di National People's Party (NPP) to contest last year election.