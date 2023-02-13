Wetin make Nigerian pastor cari AK-47 enta pulpit?

Wia dis foto come from, House on the Rock Church,

26 minutes wey don pass

Gun ontop pulpit?, one senior pastor for Nigeria become hot topic of discussion ontop social media over di weekend afta im cari rifle climb ontop wia im dey deliver sermon.

Presiding Pastor of di Abuja chapter of di House on the Rock Church, Pastor Uche Aigbe, cause a stir during Sunday Service wen im mount di pulpit dey cari one AK-47 rifle.

Dis na unusual sight, away from di bible, anointing oil, or keg of holy water wey men of God dey usually cari follow body go pulpit.

But wetin make Pastor Uche cari AK47 to church?

‘Guard your faith’

Dis be di theme of di sermon on Sunday, according to wetin di church put for dia Facebook page.

So pastor Uche bring di gun come church to use as illustration on why church members ‘need to cari dia guns and defend dia faith’

“E get some tins wey no get anytin to do wit di gospel, God no be magician, God no be diviner, yes, im sabi anytin from di past to di future, but im no dey use your past to manipulate you, na why you need to cari your guns and defend your faith” Pastor Uche tok.

Wen im first climb di pulpit, di church members bin first laugh at di unusual sight of di gun wey im strap to di back, but di senior pastor say make dem no “go anyway, stay dia, I come prepared dis morning because I need to guard my faith”, e tok as e raise di gun up to show dem wetin e mean.

“We dey live in a time wia we need to protect our faith against but we need to guard our faith against hoodlums, against bandits, against wicked pipo wey dey seek to turn di faith of God for our lives , make dem fit stop wetin God wan do for our lives”, e add am.

Meanwhile, di sight of AK-47 for church make pipo tok on social media as some pipo defend di action say e dey clearly use am to illustrate, odas wonder if e dey right for am to even own a gun or bring am come church to perform.

How pipo react

To cari gun for Nigeria dey legal?

Nigeria gun law dey for di Firearm Act chapter 146 of Laws of di Federal Republic of Nigeria 1990.

Di Firearm Act make provisions for how to take own or carry plus deal in firearm or guns and ammunitions or bullets and missiles.

According to dis law, nobody fit carry any personal gun except im collect license from di Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Di IGP get di power to give or refuse to give dis license according to wetin di National Council of Ministers decide.

Based on dis law, e no be anybody right or entitlement to get.

"Subject to di provisions of subsection (5) of section 5 of dis Act, no person shall, as of right, dey entitled to di grant of any licence or permit under dis Act, and di authority wey get di function of granting such licence or permit fit without being bound to assign any reason, therefore refuse di grant of such licence or permit or, subject to di provisions of any regulations under section 33 of dis Act, fit impose such terms or conditions as e reason am, and fit revoke such licence or permit for such cause as e consider appropriate.

Section 7, subsection 2 (a- e) of di Act say:

Notwithstanding di provisions of subsection (1) of dis section, no licence or permit under di provisions of dis Act shall be granted if reason dey to believe say di applicant or holder of di licence-

(a) dey under the age of seventeen;

(b) dey of unsound mind;

(c) no dey fit to have possession of di firearm in question on account of defective eyesight;

(d) na pesin wey im habits no show self-control

(e) don during di previous five years dey convicted of offence involving violence or di threat of violence.