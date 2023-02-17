'Dis na di first time PDP dey do election for Delta state, na result we dey write before'

Di All Progressives Congress govnorship candidate for Delta state Senator Ovie Omo-Agege don accuse di Peoples Democratic Party of announcing and writing results in di past.

According to am, di 2023 elections go be di first time wey PDP go contest election.

Since 1999, na PDP candidate don be govnor for di state but Omo-Agege wey also be di current deputy senate president dey hope to change dat trend.

Inside dis exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, di APC govnorship candidate for Delta state say e dey confident say e go win.

"Dis na di first time PDP dey do election, in di past dem just dey write results, dey announce results.

“Me I dey PDP before, I know how we dey do am, make dem challenge me say na lie I tok, dey have bin writing results, na di first time dem wan do election be dis and dat na why dem dey sweat very seriously becos dem know say dem no fit win. I dey confident becos of wetin I don do, pipo dey happy wit me,” e tok.

Omo Agege tackle govnor Okowa

Omo-Agege also tackle di current Govnor, Ifeanyi Okowa of mismanaging di funds of di state and im plane to run a 'third term' through imposing im preferred candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori.

"Pipo also dey very very angry at di lack of performance of Okowa, becos dem believe say wit all dis money wey don come di state, instead of am to use am develop di state, Okowa take am dey go fund im vice presidential ambition.

"I be di best qualified, at dis particular time I be di most suitable for di office of govnor. Pipo dey look Sheriff say evri sin wey Okowa don commit, e don commit too.

“All di loans wey Okowa don take, Sheriff as speaker of di House of Assembly, na im dey raise gavel, dey approve all of dem.

“Sheriff come from a local goment wey be di most backward for di state, wey be Okpe local goment, dem no get any tertiary institution for di state but Sheriff dey hold gavel, Okowa establish three universities in one day and e no get gut to ask govnor say wat about my place, you fit say watever about me but at least I fight to bring back a federal polytechnic to my place you no fit accuse me of being a coward.

“Wit di loans wey Sheriff approve now, all our pipo, children be debtors." E tok.

'Na God be my godfather'

Delta state na one of di richest states for Nigeria as dem dey get beta money from oil revenues, but pipo say dem no dey see am for di state and bodi of di pipo.

Some pipo say to be govnor of di state, pesin go need to get 'godfather' to push and sponsor am. Omo-Agege also chook mouth for dat mata.

"Yes I get godfather and dat na God. Asides from God, I no get godfather but na di pipo of di state dem stand behind me. I no known pesin for di state, I don serve for here before as executive assistant to di govnor, I don serve as commissioner and member of di state executive council, I don serve as secretary to di state goment, I don serve as a two time senator and now I currently be deputy senate president.

“All di problems we get for di state I know dem, our pipo know me, dem get confidence in me.

“Becos dis eight years wey I don serve for senate so, if you go everi nook and cranny of my senatorial district, everi village, community and town you go see and feel my impact." E tok.

‘Sheriff na godfather of Deve, If I become govnor I go ban am completely’

Di APC govnorship candidate also accuse im opponent Sheriff Oborevwori, govnorship candidate of di PDP, say im get hand for di issue of 'Deve' wey don pursue plenti business and companies comot di state.

Delta state wey be one of di richest states for di Niger Delta sake of di revenue dem dey get from oil get high rate of unemployment, reports say sake of di issue of dis deve, businesses don run comot and some projects no kick-off and dis one dey join cause unemployment.

"Unemployment na di biggest problem wey we dey face for di state, even worse dan Covid-19 at its peak. You no go go any house for Delta wey you no go see one or two pipo wey don go school graduate, in di last eight, nine 10 years dem never get work.

"I intend to tap from my experience as deputy senate president wey attend plenti security meetin and I get to find out say e get some states wen dem do di necessary investment in dia security and wit dat wan dem dey able to siddon for dia office dey monitor tins for di state.

I support community policing, add am to di above we go dey able to address most of di security challenges. Once we do am, di companies wey don run comot go come back come begin set up to create jobs for our children.