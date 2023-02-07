'E die two years afta e begin realise im dream for Europe'

Wetin we call dis foto, Hadi dey play for Division 3 for Spain

one hour wey don pass

For di family of Nigerian footballer Hadi Ado Bala na mourning period dem dey afta dia pikin slump and die for field of play.

Di 20-year-old defender slump and die during di match wey im team dey play against Sporting Cabanillas for di Nuevo Campo for di town of Toledo on Sunday, Feb 5, 2023.

Wit di result 0-1 on di scoreboard, di footballer bin faint for no apparent reason for di 39th minute before medical pipo later pronounce am dead.

E leave Nigeria two years ago hoping to beta im life and dat of im family members only for im agent to call dem to announce im death.

Im father also die many years ago so na im mother and siblings dey mourn am.

Hajiya Asabe na Hadi mother and she tell BBC Pidgin of how she feel afta she get di news.

“Na very sad news for not only our family but anybody wey sabi Hadi because na pesin wey travel to Europe not to beta im life but to helep im family and pipo wey e know.”

“I dey speak to am on phone almost everyday and wetin e dey always tok be say mama I need your prayers and by di grace of God I go make you proud.”

“As Muslims we accept wetin happun as destiny and pray for im soul. Wetin I go dey always remember about my pikin na im love for everybody and im kindness.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Di footballer mother Hajiya Asabe

Jamilu Ado Bala na elder brother to Hadi and na im sponsor di right back to Europe and e recall di struggles wey im brother face before e reach Spain.

“Hadi na amazing human being wey really struggle to achieve ambition for playing Europe.” E tok while crying.

“At some point e almost give up, e come meet me say make I buy pick up truck for am wey e dey use do transport business but we ask am to keep pushing and believing.”

“Finally na loan I go collect to sponsor am to Spain and na sometin wey I no regret despite say tins no work out di way we plan am.”

Im sisters Rashida and Fauziya also remember dia brother with Rashida saying na she last speak to am before im death.

“I ask am for dat final phone conversation whether e dey eat well and e say yes, I come ask wen e go come home for me to see am, dat na wetin I go always remember.”

At di moment, dem neva bury Hadi as autopsy result neva comot but di mother say make dem bury am for Spain according to Islamic rites.

“Di Muslim community for dia dey ready to carry out all di rites wey dem suppose do.”

‘Im La Liga dream almost happun’

Wetin we call dis foto, Im brother Jamil say e no regret say e collect loan to sponsor im brother go Spain

For any footballer, di dream na to play for di top leagues for di world and Hadi despite say dey play for Division 3 set im sights on di Spanish top flight.

According to Jamilu wey be im sponsor, Hadi agent already dey in discussion with one La Liga club wey show interest in Hadi.

“So di agent tok say e get La Liga club wey don show interest wetin remain na for di current season to finish for toks about moving go happun.”

“E get dream of playing for di best clubs for world and also Nigeria national team.”

“But as man dey plan, God get im own plans too, nobody fit argue wetin don happun.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Hadi on di field of play for im Spanish club

For statement, di Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation say dem deeply regret di death of di CD Madridejos player, Ado Bala Hadi, wey bin dey play for di Toledo club.

Dem tok say Hadi bin collapse at about 39 minutes into di game.

Di player collapse for no clear reason while di match bin dey go on normally’, dia statement tok.

Di accident happun at about 5:13 p.m. , wen di player begin to suffer seizures.

Immediately dem notice di player situation, health workers wey bin dey di stand for di Municipal Toledo attend to am .

Dem make use of di facility defibrillator and im no respond to am.

Di Health Services bin make appearance quickly afta a few minutes wit di corresponding ambulance, dem try revive Hadi in evri possible way for ova 30 minutes.

Na afta some reasonable time, di Health Services certify di death of di player from Madrid.

Di president of di Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation, Pablo Burillo say im dey totally dismayed at such an event.

For dis reason, di federative body say dem remain at di disposal of CD Madridejos for everytin dem need at dis difficult time.

About Ado Bala Hadi

Hadi na 20-year-old Nigerian wey dey play as defender for di Spanish, CD Madridejos club

Di Kaduna born player, Hadi start im football career wit Arewa United FC and oda several clubs like Shareef Academy, Golden Balley, Zaria Bees and Salama FC all in Kafanchan.

E later move to Plateau and Jigawa states.

Dem popularly sabi am as Bullet and im be wear di club number 2 jersey.