Lady wey dem allegedly beat to death, dump her body for swimming pool for Anambra - Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Chinyere Chizzy/Facebook

38 minutes wey don pass

Anambra state goment don close one hotel for di state afta di death of one young lady wey bin visit di club for di hotel.

Di goment close Cosmila Hotel and Suites for Awka Anambra state afta some men allegedly beat one Chinyere Awuda to death wit di support of di club manager.

Tori wey BBC still no fit confam bin dey fly upanda say Chinyere Awuda alias Chizzy, wey be native of di state meet her death as di men dey beat her di night before dem find her deadi body.

Di tori also say di club manager no allow di bouncers rescue her as di men dey beat her, instead dem off light to allow di beating continue.

Afta dat, dem dump her deadi body for di Cosmila hotel swimming pool wey dem bin don abandon for long.

Chinyere crime no clear

Wia dis foto come from, ABS/Chinyere/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Na Anambra state goment close di hotel

BBC tori pesin go di hotel wia di killing happun on Tuesday morning but dem bin no allow am enta di hotel premises to do im work.

So far, e neva still clear di kain offence wey Chinyere commit wey make di men feel say e give dem right to take di law for dia hand.

E also no clear why di manager of di club command im bouncers to stand down as di incident dey occur.

Anambra state commissioner for Tourism, Don Onyenji wey order im pipo to close di hotel say im di sad about wetin happun.

E say di club go remain close till police complete dia investigate.

Anambra State Police Command say dem dey torchlight how di lady take die.

Police tok tok pesin for di state Tochukwu Ikenga tell BBC Igbo for phone say dem dey aware of di case.