How Canada based nurse drown for pool while she dey do Facebook live

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Hellen Wendy

41 minutes wey don pass

One 24 year old nurse wey base for Canada don drown afta she go out to swim for one swimming pool.

Di incident happun for August 18.

Tori be say Hellen Wendy, wey dey work as nurse for Toronto die as she dey swim and livestream herself for Facebook.

According to di video wey dey go round for social media, di Kenyan lady bin swim successfully for about 10 minutes before di tragedy strike.

Local tori pipo Kenya.co.ke report Just 10:33 minutes, afta she begin record herself, Wendy start to dey gasp for air.

And dey make gurgling sounds as she dey kick and scream.

At 11:54 minutes she make di last sound as di video go silent and di water dey still.

Dem discover her three hours later, di report add.

Wia dis foto come from, Hellen Wendy/ Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, 24 year old Nurse wey drown for pool

How Hellen Wendy papa watch im pikin die for facebook live

For one video by tori pipo for Nations inside Kenya, Hellen papa say im no first realize why di video dey trend.

"I bin watch di clip from my phone. I see say na my daughter dey swim excitedly. I bin no see anything unusual," e tok.

"She just dey swim, dey talk to di camera, and she look very happy. However, I see pipo dey write sorrowful comments, and I no understand why dem dey say bad news, yet she just dey swim," e also add.

E say e bin miss di few final moments where Wendy drown before di live footage go silent.

Until when pesin from Canada call am to tell am say im pikin don die.

"Reality hit me when one Kenyan from Canada call and explain to me say my daughter drown as e dey documented for di sad clip while she dey swim. I dey so shocked and no fit stop to cry," e tok.

Oga John add say Wendy dey work as nurse and being im firstborn, be di family hope.

"She be our firstborn daughter. She travel to Canada for 2018 and dey study nursing. Wendy be my only hope.

"I struggle to teach her wit my wife until she dey blessed to travel abroad. She don since dey support us and dey even pay her own school fees.

"We don start to gain stability. Now I don go back to square one," Nyabuto tok before e break down.

Wia dis foto come from, Hellen Wendy/ Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, 24 year old Nurse wey drown for pool

Hellen Wendy papa sell hardware to helep her relocate

According to her papa John Nyabuto Kiyondi, wey be retired teacher, Hellen Wendy be her family only breadwinner.

Dis na sake of say her papa John Nyabuto Kiyondi bin sell hardware for Kisii to to fit helep her relocate to Canada.

Na di 24-year-old nurse dey send moni back home for upkeep.

Hellen don helep one of her brothers join one university abroad

Di late nurse bin relocate to Canada for October 2018 afta she clear high school.

John Nyabuto Kiyondi say di 24-year-old bin join one school of pre nursing following one diploma for nursing.

"She don dey learn and work part time as nurse. Na from di payments wey she send money back to her family for Kenya," di grieving papa tok.

Hellen bin helep her brother relocate last year Soon as di firstborn for di family of two boys and four girls settle abroad.

She helep her brother Enock Magara relocate, register am for course and also dey pay school fees.

"Di loss of our breadwinner and ray of hope don shatter us to di core. I no even know wetin to tok," her mama Alice Oanda add.