Arsenal dey lead West Ham 2-0

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

16 April 2023, 14:01 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Arsenal dey look to extend dia lead for di Premier Leage table wen dem face West Ham United for di London stadium.

Di Gunners dey three points clear afta Manchester City wey dey chase dem bumper to bumper close di gap from six points to three points.

Mikel Arteta go face David Moyes, wey bin dey in charge of di current Arsenal boss wen im play for Everton.

Arteta dey respect Moyes well well and im say im go run through brick walls for am.

If West Ham win today e go be big win for dem sake of say if Nottingham Forest lose to Manchester United, dem fit find themselves six points clear from relegation.

Di Hammers appear to dey find form for di right time as well. Dem don also keep clean sheet for each of dia last five league victories.

First Half

31'Bukayo Saka of Arsenal pass one cross inside di box, im try to find im teammates but di West Ham defence clear di ball.

31'Arsenal take di freekick wit short pass.

30'Thilo Kehrer of West Ham make one rough challenge and David Coote blow im whistle dor foul. Arsenal get freekick.

29'Referee stop play as as Linesman raise offside flag for Vladimir Coufal of West Ham.

27' Gabriel Jesus clip one neat ball into di box direction wia Ben White dey , but im no fit reach di end of di pass. Di ball go out of play and West Ham get goal kick.

26'Arsenal players dey exchange short passes.

21' Benwhite of Arsenal send one long ball go front to Gabriel Martinelli but im put too much power con waste di chance.

19' Beta defence! Kieran Tierney of Arsenal try to find Martin Odegaard inside di box but dem cut short di pass.

17' Mohammed Said Benrahma of West Ham commit one yeye tackle on im opponent, referee say make dem play on!

12' Martin Odegaard of Arsenal give pass to Gabriel Jesus but im no fit get di ball.

12' Arsenal dey play possession football and dem di control di game now. Dem dey pass di ball from player to player and e dey make am hard for West Ham to collect ball from di leg.

10' West Ham 0-2 Arsenal

10' Gabriel Martinelli pass one soft cross inside di box. Martin Odegaard of Arsenal cari di ball. Im finish wit a quick low shot inside di middle of di net.

10' Goal!

7' West Ham 0-1 Arsenal

7' Benwhite pass di ball to Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal, im just put di ball inside empty net.

7'Goal!

4' Handball by one of Arsenal players for di box but di referee wave say make dem play on!

3' Granit Xhaka of Arsenal play free kick wit short pass.

1' Match don start

West Ham Line up: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lucas Paquetá, Benrahma, Antonio