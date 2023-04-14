How dem catch man wey wear hijab to play as woman for Kenya chess competition

Stanley Omondi disguise imself as a woman so im fit play for di 2023 Kenya Open female category

Na bold gamble by di 25-year-old Kenyan chess player to disguise imself as a woman to compete for im kontri female open chess tournament.

E dress head to toe for one burka or hijab plus wear spectacles, Stanley Omondi register imself as Millicent Awour.

But dem later expose Omondi daring move as di organisers begin suspect am sake of di unknown player success.

To defend imsef, im later write one apology letter wey BBC see, dia e tok say im get "financial needs".

Im also tok say im "ready to accept all consequences". Omondi no respond to BBC request to comment.

Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala say while e dey likely say im go chop ban of "several years", dem no go exclude am from chess for ever.

"We bin no suspect am at all because to wear hijab dey normal," Wanjala tell BBC Sport Africa.

"But along di way, we notice say im dey win against very strong players... and e dey unlikely to get new person wey neva play tournament [to dey very strong]."

Im shoe and di fact say Omondi no dey speak add to concerns.

"One of di red flags wey also notice [na] di shoes, im dey wear more masculine shoes, than feminine," Wanjala tok.

"We also notice say im no dey tok, even wen im come to collect im tag, e no fit tok, ordinarily, wen you dey playing, you speak to your opponent... because playing a chess game no be war na friendship."

Despite dia reservations, officials allow am to continue, as dem dey fear say dem fit accuse dem say dem dey profile am sake of im religious attire and only ejected am for di fourth round.

"Wen e advance, afta im win one very strong match and we call am, im no dey surprised," according to Wanjala.

"E acknowledge say indeed na man im be. Im regret wetin happun, apologise and say im dey do am sake of im financial difficulties and think say winning di title go help am overcome."

Chess Kenya say Stanley Omondi case na di first of im kind for di kontri

Di Kenya Open, wey hold last week, na annual competition wey base for Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Dis year edition attract over 400 players from 22 kontris. Ninety-nine dey registered for di women's category wia di winner go take home ova $3,000 (£2,400).

Omondi na known chess player, but Wanjala believe say im odds go dey beta for di women category sake of di higher standard of play for di men part of di tournament.

While Kenya chess federation don deal wit cases of age cheating before, dis type of fraud na first of im kind.

Dem don refer di case to di body disciplinary committee wey dey expected to give a ruling for di next couple of days.

"Na one extreme case, di verdict fit include a ban. I rule out a life ban, but dem fit give am several years' ban from playing chess," Wanjala explain.