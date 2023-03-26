Abacha ex-Chief of Staff, Oladipo Diya don die

Wia dis foto come from, Diya's family

Former Chief of Staff during di military regime of General Sani Abacha Lt-General Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (retd) don die.

Na one Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya confam im death inside one short statement.

Di statement say di former military administrator of Ogun State die for early mor-mor Sunday 26 March, 2023.

E dey 78 years and bin dey look forward to im 79th birthday for 3 April before e die.

Diya, na de facto second-in-command to di late Abacha for im regime.

Who be Lt- General Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd)

Wia dis foto come from, Gen Diya

Diya bin dey born on 3rd April 1944, e go on to become di military govnor of Ogun sate afta di Buhari-Idiagbon coup of 31 December, 1983.

Diya join Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and follow fight for civil war.

Later, e attend di US Army School of Infantry, di Command and Staff College for Jaji and di National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies for Kuru.

Na as e dey serve for military, Diya study law for di Ahmadu Bello University, for Zaria.

E come go Nigerian Law school and receive im call to bar as Solicitor and Advocate for di Supreme Court of Nigeria.

E bin also hold ogbonge posts like GOC, 82 Division and las-las e end up as di General Staff (military Vice President ) to Gen Sani Abacha.

Dem arrest am for CGS say im plan coup to bounce Abacha.