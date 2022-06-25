Abortion clinics don start to close afta US Supreme Court ruling

Clinics don start to dey close from some American states afta Supreme court ruling on Friday remove women's constitutional right to abortion.

About half of di states dey expected to introduce new restrictions or bans afta di court reverse dia 50 year old Roe v Wade decision.

And 13 states get wetin dem call trigger laws wey go ban abortion in 30 days.

President Joe Biden describe di ruling as "tragic error".

For Arizona, police gats fire tear gas for pro-choice protesters afta dem bang on di doors and windows of di state capitol. For Los Angeles, protesters block one highway for short time.

Protests dey expected to continue around di kontri on Saturday.

One abortion clinic for Little Rock, Arkansas, a state wey get so called trigger law wey allos for instant ba, shut di door for patient area, immediately di court opinion come on line. Staff call women say dem don cancel dia appointment.

Outside anti-abortion protesters dey celebrate.

One protester shout give pipo wey no hear di decision wey dey enta di clinic say. "You ar on notice! My suggestion na say make you comot dis place of sinm dis place of iniquity dis evil place."

For New Orleans, Louisiana wey be anoda trigger law state, d Women's Health Care Centre wey be one of di three abortion providers for di state bin close on Friday and di staff don go house.

Volunteer escort Linda Kocher outside di clinic tell BBC say rich women go fit go oda states for abortion but poor women go enta one chance with illegal procedures but anti-abortion campaigner Pastor Bill Shanks say na "day for celebration".

Las-las di supreme court ruling mean say 36 million women fit lose access to abortions for dia state accordinf to Planned Parenthood wey be healthcare joinbosi wey dey provide abortions.

Trigger laws for Kentucky, Louisiana, Arkansas, South Dakota, Missouri, Oklahoma and Alabama already dey applied

Bans for Mississippi and North Dakota go start afta dia attorney generals approve a,

Wyoming ban go start on 29 June and Utah ban dey wait legislative council

Bans for Idaho, Tennessee and Texas go start in 30 days.

For San Antonio Texas, anti-abortion advocate Tere Harding tell BBC say "every human life suppose dey protected" as she watch President Biden speak against di Supreme Court decision.

Oga Biden say di ruling put women health and life at risk.

E say, "na realisation of extreme ideolog and tragic error by di supreme court."

E say e go work to make sure sat state and local officials no prevent women to travel to get abortions for states wia e dey legal and also go protect women access to contraception and medication to end pregnancies of 10 weeks wey dey used to treat miscarriage.

Friday ruling na full about turn of di Supreme Court legal decision wey be very rare thing and go possibly set up political kasala wey go divide di nation.

Govnors for California, Washington and Oregon don vow to protect patients wey dey travel from oda states for abortion.

For states wia opinions dey tied, like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin na election go determine wetin go happun. For odas, di ruling fo start new legal kasala ova weda pipo fit go anoda state for abortion or order abortion drugs for mail services.