Wetin we know about Okene blast as President Buhari visit Kogi

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari wit Govnor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello

8 minutes wey don pass

At least three pipo don die for one blast wey happun for Okenne town, Kogi state, Central Nigeria, Thursday morning.

Tori be say di explosion happun near di Palace of di King for Okenne Local Government Area.

Di explosion near di Palace of di traditional ruler of di community (Ohinoyi) happun just hours before di visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to di state.

Local contacts say di police and anti-bomb squad dey di place wia di explosion happun.

Dem neva know wetin cause di explosion yet as we still dey wait for official confirmation from authorities.

No be di first explosion for Okenne

No be di first time wey blast like dis dey happun for Okene - wey be di major town close of di confluence city of Lokoja for Kogi state.

Boko Haram bin serious well well for di katakata area of di place. Tori be say some jihadists cells bin dey for di community.

Di blast wey happun on Thursday serious as e shake houses wey dey nearby.

Eyewitnesses tell BBC say dem see as some deadi body dey for ground.

Emergency response teams, including anti-bomb squad dey on ground while di pipo wey wound dey hospital.

Wetin President Buhari go do for Kogi State?

Nigeria President visit Kogi State on Thursday to commission some projects wey di Kogi state goment do.

President Buhari say im visit no be only to commission projects but to also position Kogi State as "Nigeria Iron and Steel Powerhouse".

E say im administration dey keep to dia electoral promises to di Nigerian pipo for both national and sub-national levels.

"Dis na why I happy say we get plenti beta legacy projects through your own state goment as proof of our stewardship," e tok.

Ajaokuta steel must work

President Buhari say one of im main priority na to make sure say di Ajaokuta steel company for di state work.

E say e go try im best to make sure say di factory work before im comot from office.

Di president add say, "di process don dis Federal goment over 400m US Dollars so far, but I consider am money well spent as we move closer to achieving our objective of transforming Kogi State into Nigeria's iron and steel powerhouse.

“Di benefit of getting Ajaokuta Steel Complex working again plenty.

“E go provide over 500,000 estimated jobs and more dan $1.6 billion in annual income to di Nigerian economy.