'If no be for me wey stand behind Buhari, im for no become president'

Wia dis foto come from, instagram/officialasiwajubat

Nigerian politician and member of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu don tok about im role to make president Muhammadu Buhari win election for 2015.

Tinubu tok am on Thursday for at di Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, Ogun State inside South West of di kontri as im dey address di party delegates ahead of di party convention and primary election wey go hold on June 8.

Di video don dey trend ontop social media.

Di party chieftain say if no be for im efforts, President Buhari for lose di election wey make am emerge as di kontri democratic president for 2015.

“If no be for me wey stand behind Buhari, im for no become di president. Im try am di first time, e fail. Di second time, e fail. Di third, e fail,” Tinubu tok

Tinubu wey be one of di aspirants wey dey battle for di APC presidential ticket, tell di delegates say; “E even cry on national television and vow never to contest again but I go meet am for Kaduna and tell am say e go run again, I go stand by you and you go win, but you no go joke wit Yorubas and im agree.”

Tinubu wey be former Lagos State govnor and national leader of di party make dis statement- wey don since cos tok-tok across social media for di kontri - as e dey campaign to get di ticket to run for presidential candidate of di party come 2023.

E also tok am during di meeting wit delegates say, na di turn of Yoruba pipo to become di kontri president for di next election.