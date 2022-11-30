Tunisia vs France - get all di match actions here

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

23 minutes wey don pass

Tunisia dey expect a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Wahbi Khazri, Tunisia second-highest goal scorer, fit start afta im don make just one substitute appearance so far.

Head coach Didier Deschamps say im no dey under pressure to start Kylian Mbappe for dis game onto say France don already qualify.

Raphael Varane fit play im second game in four days sake of say im say im just dey return from injury.

MATCH FACTS

Dis na di first competitive meeting between Tunisia and France.

Tunisia don win just two of dia 17 World Cup matches.

France na di first World Cup holders to reach di round of 16 since Brazil for 2006.

Kylian Mbappe don score 50 goals for club and country for 2022.

Dis na di second time im don reach half-century for one calendar year, im also score 51 goals for 2021.

Tunisia Formation 3-4-2-1

T﻿unisia line up

16 Dahmen , 4 Meriah , 5 Ghandri , 3 Talbi , 21 Kechrida , 17 Skhiri , 14 Laïdouni , 12 Maâloul , 25 Ben Slimane , 15 Ben Romdhane , 10 Khazri

Substitutes

1 Mathlouthi , 2 Ifa , 6 Bronn , 7 Msakni , 8 Mejbri , 9 Jebali , 11 Khenissi , 13 Sassi , 18 Chaalali , 19 Jaziri , 20 Dräger , 22 Ben Saïd , 23 Sliti , 24 Abdi , 26 Hassen

F﻿rance Formation 4-3-3

16 Mandanda , 3 Disasi , 4 Varane , 24 Konaté , 25 Camavinga , 13 Fofana , 8 Tchouaméni , 15 Veretout , 6 Guendouzi , 12 Kolo Muani , 20 Coman

Substitutes 1 Lloris , 2 Pavard , 5 Koundé , 7 Griezmann , 9 Giroud , 10 Mbappé , 11 Dembélé , 14 Rabiot , 17 Saliba , 18 Upamecano , 22 Hernández , 23 Aréola , 26 Thuram

Referee: Matthew Conger