Reports say dem don shoot dead American rapper Takeoff for Houston

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

1 November 2022, 15:18 WAT New Informate 19 minutes wey don pass

Dem don shoot and kill American rapper Takeoff, from di chart-topping band Migos, for Houston, accord to wetin US media dey report.

Police tell tori pipo for Variety magazine say dem kill di rapper for one bowling alley wia im bin dey play dice wit im uncle and bandmate, Quavo, on Tuesday morning.

Di star, wey im real name na Kirshnik Khari Ball, be 28 years old.

Migos na one of di most influential groups of dia generation, pioneering a style of rapping for choppy, staccato triplets wey pipo sabi as di "Migos flow".

Di band, wey split earlier dis year, don gbab plenti international hits including Bad and Boujee, Versace and Walk It Talk It.

Di shooting happun at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT) for one balcony outside di 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Police say 40 to 50 guests bin dey one private party wen one pesin open fire. Security guards for di area hear di shots but im no see who open fire.

Wen dem arrive di scene, officers say dem see one large crowd and a man in im twenties wit a gunshot wound to di head or neck.

Dem pronounce am dead at di scene.

Media outlets including TMZ, Variety and di Hollywood Reporter identify Takeoff as di victim.

Meanwhile, police tell di BBC dem neva fit officially confirm an identity until dem notify di family. Spokespeople for Takeoff and di group neva respond to requests for conformation.

Takeoff bin don earlier post fotos of imself for di bowling alley to Instagram. Fotos from di crime scene wey pipo share on social media appear to show one man wey lie down on di ground dey wear di same kain clothes.

Reports say Quavo also dey for di scene of di incident but we neva fit confam am.

Police say dem don drive two oda victims to hospital in private vehicles.

Wetin to know about Takeoff and im singing group Migos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Migos - made up of Takeoff, Offset and Quavo - grow up togeda for Lawrenceville, Georgia, and dem represent di state capital, Atlanta, arguably di spiritual home of trap music.

Originally dem call demself Polo Club, and later make dia debut as Migos for 2010, and score dia first hit wit Versace, wey receive a remix from Drake, for 2013.

Dia climb to di top stop briefly for 2015 wen dem send Offset to jail afta one police raid on di group tour bus afta one show for Georgia State University.

Later dat year, di three of dem release di mixtape Back to di Bando, wey include di hit song Look at My Dab – wey make di dabbing dance trend dat year before athletes and even politicians later pick am up begin dab.

Di group go mainstream for 2016 wit Bad and Boujee, one viral hit wey im quotable lyrics ("rain drop, drop top") cause pipo to begin do plenty memes.

A slow-burning success, e top di US charts two months afta dem release am, thanks partly to one ogbonge endorsement from actor-rapper Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino.

"I tink dem [Migos] na di Beatles of dis generation," im tok am during one speech for di Golden Globe Awards for 2017. "Dat song, Bad and Boujee, dey just fly."

Takeoff non-appearance for di single cause one minor controversy among fans - but im brush am off, claim say im simply dey unavailable for di recording session.

Afta im success, di band second album, Culture, debut at number one for di US. Di same year, di group collaborate wit Calvin Harris on Slide - dia only UK top 10 hit.

Dia follow-up album, Culture II, feature production by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, as well as guest spots from Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Cardi B and Drake. Anoda US number one, e lead to platinum hits MotorSport, Stir Fry, Walk It Talk It and Narcos.

Around di same time, Offset begin date Cardi B, and now dem don get two children, Kulture and Wave.

Takeoff, wey be di youngest member of di band, release one solo album, Di Last Rocket, for 2018 before Migos reunite to record Culture III for 2021.

However, di band split up earlier dis year afta gbas-gbos wit Offset.

"We stand on real deal loyalty, and sometimes dat... no dey show," Quavo tell di Big Facts podcast earlier dis year. "Dis no get anytin to do wit no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. Dis na sometin wey get to do wit di three brothers."

Takeoff and Quavo continue togeda release one album, Only Built For Infinity Links, wey reach number seven for di US charts last month.