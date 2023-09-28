Burkina Faso military junta say dem block coup attempt from oda officers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, By Wycliffe Muia & Beverly Ochieng

Role, BBC News

39 minutes wey don pass

Burkina Faso security and intelligence services block one coup attempt on Tuesday, according to di kontri military goment.

Dem allege say officers and oda pipo plan to destabilise di kontri and throw am into chaos

E don almost reach one year since di interim President Capt Ibrahim Traoré seize power.

Na di kontri second coup of 2022, wey take place in di midst of growing Islamist insurgency.

For one statement wey dem read out on television on Wednesday evening, di authorities tok say dem don make some arrests and dem dey actively pursue oda suspects. Dem no give specific details.

Di military prosecutor bin tok say dem detain four officers.

Dem tok say di alleged perpetrator "get bad intention to attack di institutions of di republic and put di kontri into chaos".

Hours earlier, Capt Traoré bin issue one statement wia im tok say e dey "determined to safely lead di transition [to democracy] despite adversity and di various moves to stop our march towards assumed sovereignty". E also tank pro-junta supporters for "dia vigilance".

Di junta bin tok say elections go take place by July next year.

On Tuesday, rumours of a mutiny wey bin wan happun lead hundreds of pipo to enta di streets of di capital, Ouagadougou, in support of di junta.

On di same day, di authorities bin suspend di French-language news magazine Jeune Afrique, as dem accuse dem say dem publish articles wey discredit di armed forces.

Di widespread jihadist insurgency, wey spill ova from neighbouring Mali for 2015, don complicate plans to hand ova power to civilians by next year.

About 6,000 pipo don die dis year alone for jihadist attacks, according to data from di Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (Acled).

Since im take ova power, Capt Traoré don move to cut links wit France wey be di former colonial power.

Im bin order French forces wey dey di kontri dey tackle Islamist insurgency say make dem leave, and im launch mass recruitment drive to reinforce di security forces.