'I tink say I go die' - Eyewitness narrate wetin really happun for Asake concert

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Police say dem carry eight pipo from di venue go hospital

Three people remain for critical condition afta dem injure for one for one gig wey happun at di Brixton O2 Academy wey injure penti pipo.

Dem bin abandon di concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, part-way through. as "large number of pipo" try to force dia way inside, di Met Police tok.

Social media footage show pipo dey scream, shout and struggle.

One witness tok say about 1,000 pipo turn up for di event without tickets.

One of di crush victims tell BBC: "I no fit breathe and I completely faint. I bin tink say I don die."

Di woman wey dem later carry go hospital as dem suspect internal bleeding, say: "I take my last breath and I no fit breathe again. Fear catch me."

Di woman, wey follow BBC tok afta dem discharge her from hospital, say: "I bin dey queue to give dem my ticket but pipo too plenty outside, na mad crowd and before you know, dem begin push, I just fall down.”

"I bin dey try stand up but pipo just dey step my head and march my body. More dan 10 pipo dey on top of me.”

"One man pull me up and wen I wake up I see say I dey di back of ambulance."

Di woman wey come from Battersea for south London, suffer skinned knees and black eye. She say di tin wey happun still dey surprise her.

"I just thank God say I escape, my bones no break, dem tink say I get internal bleeding but thank God , I do GT scan and di scan say I dey alright.

'Two ladies faint'

For inside video wey spread for social media, e show as crowd full ground from di road reach di door venue, as pipo dey scream, shout plus struggle.

One video wey pesin take from outside di Academy show crowd of pipo for di street and one woman dey shout say dem dey push pipo.

One 35 year old man, Akin Oluwaleimu, from Kirby Cross near Colchester wit im 14 year old daughter bin go di concert but dem decide to go back home as tins turn rowdy and pipo begin dey push themselves.

"We bin try find out wetin dey occur and dem tell us say dem don close door and dem no go gree make pipo enta.

"Some pipo tok say dem dey find pipo wey dey hide; some oda pipo say pipo dey come and dem no hold tickets.

"Police bin come between about 9:30pm and 10pm and dat na wen everytin come even worse.

"We no enta. Na wen we dey comot dem tell us say dem don stop di show.

"Two ladies faint and dem carry dem comot. Pipo injure sake of di stampede, di pushing too much.

"I no too worry about myself like dat but I worry about my daughter safety."

Oda eye-witnesses account

Anoda witness, Jay Taylor, wey be 24 years old from Greenwich, describe how some pipo, wey im sure say dem be fans wey no get ticket bin try force dia way enta di venue as organisers beg dem to stop.

She say: "Pipo begin jump on each other and dem even jump on police.

"Di stampede start around dat kain five or 10 past 10. Up until that point, mata of safety no dey. I no understand wetin dey happun until I follow di venue organisers and di police tok.

"Wen I see say pipo begin rush go push di doors my first thought na: 'Yes, some pipo fit begin dey stab odas as dat kain tin dey occur wen plenty pipo gada, dem dey do stupid things.' Na dat time I comot."

One journalist and author Jason Okundaye, wey dey outside di venue at di time also tok say, "di Academy staff dey silent, dem no tok anytin.

He add say im go house afta e observe dangerous conditions of di area: "Outside di venue no dey safe at all, everywhere still dey slippery conditions sake of di snowstorm wey bin fall earlier, everywhere cold, di crowd dey confused and aggressive police dogs make di risk of huge crush dey likely." Met Police say dem no use police dogs for di response.

Scattered railings

Wetin we call dis foto, Police don secure di academy

Di O2 Academy Brixton get standing capacity of nearly 5,000 pipo according to dia website.

Di venue dey for di opposite of Brixton police station, wey explain di swift response on Thursday night.

Plenty officers dey di scene and you fit see broken glass on di floor by di door to di venue.

Under di "sold out" sign, metal railings wey scatter across di pavement bear testament to di chaotic scenes.

Cdr Ade Adelekan from di Metropolitan Police say specialist officers go examine di scene as part of one investigation wey go dey "as thorough and as forensic as necessary".

He say: "Dis na extremely upsetting incident wey land four pipo for critical condition for hospital. My thoughts and prayers dey wit dem and dia families."

Met Police directorate of professional standards go view all material, including body-worn video footage from di officers for di scene, Scotland Yard tok.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweet say im dey "heartbroken", e add say: "My thoughts dey wit all those wey dey affected by di awful incident for Brixton Academy."

Serious accidents for British concerts no dey common

Wetin we call dis foto, 02 Academy

For 1974, one 14-year-old David Cassidy fan die for di pop singer concert for di White City Stadium for London, and anoda 700 pipo injure.

For di Monsters of Rock festival for 1988, two pipo lost dia lives for stampede as Guns 'N Roses play for di muddy Castle Donington for Leicestershire.

Earlier dis year, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - where next year Eurovision Song Contest go hold launch one investigation afta fans complain of overcrowding for one concert wey one local hero Jamie Webster organize although dem no report any injury.

E don become common for artists to pause dia shows if dem suspect say problem fit dey wit di crowd, wit heightened awareness of such dangers for di wake of di tragedy for Travis Scott Astroworld festival, for Texas for November 2021, wey 10 pipo die.

‘I pray you dey well’

Dis na di third of three sold-out shows for di Academy wey di Nigerian singer wey pipo dey also Mr Money go do.

For inside one statement on di artist Instagram account, Asake say: "My heart dey wit those wey injure last night and get any form of discomfort. I pray make you get well soonest.

"I also dey di process of reaching out to individuals. I still neva get full informate from di venue management on wetin cause di kasala for di entrance of Brixton Academy, but we dey thankful say everyin bin dey peaceful for di end."

Who be Asake - di 'Breakout star'?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Aake dey tour im debut album

Asake, wey im real name na Ahmed Ololade, dey nominated for BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2023 award.

Dem describe am on di venue website as "one of di hottest breakout stars from Nigeria" and e dey tour im debut album, Mr. Money wit di Vibe.

Dem born and raise Asake for Lagos State, im songs na part of di Nigerian street-pop subgenre wey blends Afrobeats with Amapiano, pop melodies and street-smart rap lyrics.